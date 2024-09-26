Starbucks' Rally Surrounding New CEO May Not Last - Reiterate Hold
Summary
- It goes without saying that the "lush [compensation] package" for SBUX's new CEO comes with great expectations, with it uncertain how Brian Niccol may deliver outsized results.
- Investors should monitor the new CEO's strategies and upcoming FQ4'24 earnings call for potential restructuring/ capex/ operating expense impacts.
- While SBUX has previously highlighted that "China is expected to be our fastest growing market in terms of percentage growth," things are no longer the same as local competition intensifies.
- This is on top of the deteriorating balance sheet and the management's previously lowered FY2024 guidance, with any headwinds potentially moderating much of the stock's recent gains.
- Combined with SBUX's expensive FWD PEG non-GAAP valuations of 2.57x, we believe that it may be better to be prudent and observe the new management's execution.
