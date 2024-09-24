Farmland Partners: A Better Alternative To Gold Or Treasuries
Summary
- Farmland Partners is a farmland REIT, with 70% of its land value concentrated in row crop farms, leaving 30% for permanent crop farms.
- So far in 2024, the REIT has underperformed both real estate ETFs, such as the VNQ, as well as safe haven ETFs such as UTEN and GLD.
- I think the company is still expensive relative to REIT peers but should outperform UTEN and GLD thanks to its mid-single-digit return potential.
- Net debt accounts for about 38.5% of enterprise value, and the REIT should see a 17% AFFO boost by the end of 2026 on lower interest rates.
- Key risks to consider include commodity price dynamics as well as the potential conversion of preferred shares in February 2026.
