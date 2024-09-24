CPZ: Robust 2024 Performance Warrants An Upgrade (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- CPZ has delivered a strong total return of +15% in 2024, attributed to better macro bets and pair trading strategies.
- The CEF structure can be a hindrance for long-short funds due to its high distribution rate and potential for return of capital distributions.
- CPZ maintains a net long position in Industrials, Health Care, and Information Technology.
- The discount to NAV has narrowed, suggesting that the market is recognizing CPZ's improved performance.
- Overall, while CPZ has demonstrated positive momentum in 2024, its CEF structure and historical performance limitations suggest that it may still face challenges.
