Oracle (NYSE: ORCL ) is a somewhat new player in the AI arena, despite being a traditional software solutions supplier with focus on efficient cloud environments. Revenue on such business is robust, recurrent-driven, and present relevant growth that may generate shareholder value.

I believe in an integrated approach to understand business. In this way, I foster a unique blend of experience in the CFO and Investment pathways. As such my goal is to perform consistent analysis that reflects an inside view of firm mechanics and the value perspective for investors. My career trajectory includes: • more than 10 years of experience in the CFO level in several countries driving cash flow and margins improvement, financial risk control and strategic execution • know-how in financial and market modeling, and quantitative analysis, directly contributing to the development of several new businesses, acquisitions, joint ventures, and structured financing facilities • track record in industrials, telecom, communication technology, and financial services • investment credentials, being a CFA Charterholder and providing consultancy services for investment managers

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.