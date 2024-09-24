Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) is a somewhat new player in the AI arena, despite being a traditional software solutions supplier with focus on efficient cloud environments. Revenue on such business is robust, recurrent-driven, and present relevant growth that may generate shareholder value.
Buy Oracle To Diversify Within AI
Summary
- Oracle's AI investments, particularly in cloud and application development, are poised to drive significant shareholder value.
- Oracle's primary revenue comes from its Cloud and License segment, showing robust growth, while hardware and services segments are declining.
- High debt levels and ongoing restructuring pose risks, but strategic acquisitions and disciplined cash management offer potential for future growth and profitability.
- Oracle's stock shows positive momentum and a favorable valuation compared to peers, making it a compelling investment in the AI space.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ORCL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.