Followers will be aware of the fact that I have been bullish on NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) since early 2023, advising investors to buy the stock amid the onset of the AI revolution.
Nvidia Downgrade: As A Shareholder, I'm Concerned By This Growing Risk
Summary
- By now, investors are probably tired of reading about the repeated bearish arguments against Nvidia Corporation, including over-reliance on few customers, competitors catching up, and the repetitive comparisons with the stock history of Cisco Systems.
- However, there is actually a much greater risk, backed by a more apt historical comparison, that poses a significant threat to Nvidia’s most powerful moat factor.
- As an existing shareholder, I would no longer advise investors to buy the stock at these levels, given how this growing risk impacts the long-term growth story.
