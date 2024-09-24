Janus Henderson Responsible International Dividend Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Responsible International Dividend Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (08/01/12)
|
Class I Shares (MUTF:HDIVX)
|
3.52
|
10.85
|
17.25
|
7.40
|
8.49
|
6.13
|
7.93
|
Class T Shares (MUTF:HDTVX)
|
3.45
|
10.68
|
17.01
|
7.20
|
8.30
|
5.94
|
7.73
|
Class N Shares (MUTF:HDRVX)
|
3.54
|
10.85
|
17.31
|
7.49
|
8.58
|
6.15
|
7.93
|
Class A Shares (MUTF:HDAVX) @ NAV
|
3.43
|
10.70
|
16.97
|
7.15
|
8.26
|
5.89
|
7.69
|
Class A Shares @ MOP
|
-2.52
|
4.33
|
10.25
|
5.06
|
6.99
|
5.35
|
7.23
|
MSCI World ex-USA Index
|
-0.60
|
4.96
|
11.22
|
2.82
|
6.55
|
4.27
|
6.75
|
Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.
Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus)
Class I: Gross 1.13, Net 0.94 Class T: Gross 1.28, Net 1.09 Class N: Gross 1.12, Net 0.84 Class A: Gross 1.38, Net 1.16
Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for at least a one-year period commencing on October 27, 2023. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees.
Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.
Investment environment
Global equity markets continued to rise during the second quarter, with numerous major indices hitting all-time highs. Investor sentiment remained optimistic as inflation continued to cool without a corresponding slowdown in economic activity. Countries that experienced technical recessions in the second half of 2023, such as the UK and Germany, showed a gradual recovery in economic activity. The results of the European parliamentary election late in the quarter drove volatility higher across Europe. The results indicated a change of status quo, and in the case of France, the new leadership may not support the economic reforms that have benefited the country's economy.
Companies exposed to the explosive growth in artificial intelligence reported strong results, and their optimistic outlooks allowed share prices to outperform the broader market. Unlike the first quarter, where economically sensitive sectors outperformed, in the second quarter it was the shares in more stable sectors - e.g., utilities, communication services, and consumer staples - that outperformed. Leading indicators of economic activity delivered mixed signals, with certain sectors of the global economy slowing while others remained robust. Company earnings during the quarter generally were better than expected, and management teams maintained a tone of cautious optimism regarding outlooks for their businesses. Asian equities performed well. New measures from the Chinese government to support the housing market sent shares in Hong Kong higher. Meanwhile Japanese equities also rallied, although the Yen depreciated further due to a looser-than-expected monetary policy from the Bank of Japan. With inflation easing at a more gradual rate than expected, U.S. government bonds sold off during the quarter, while the U.S. Dollar rose versus other currencies.
Portfolio review
During the quarter, our holdings in the information technology sector performed particularly well on a relative basis. The optimism around the adoption of AI drove up the share price of chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor (TSM), which has benefited from the capital investment deployed by its customers to develop the company's AI capabilities. MediaTek (OTCPK:MDTTF), another Taiwanese chip company, outperformed after sales inflected higher following a period of tepid growth. Holdings in UK bank NatWest (NWG) and information services company RELX, also in the UK, also bolstered relative performance. Both companies delivered solid results for their businesses - the former benefiting from the higher interest rate environment, and the latter from the deployment of AI.
While the pace of macroeconomic activity has remained benign, many of the companies held in the portfolio have continued to deliver strong profit margins and generate a healthy amount of cash. Dividend cover and balance sheet strength both rank highly in our stock selection process, and these attributes have proven especially important during the period.
Companies with high sensitivity to the economic cycle underperformed over the quarter and reversed some of the previous quarter's gains. Our holdings in German truck manufacturer Daimler AG (OTCPK:DTRUY) and Swedish industrial company Sandvik (OTCPK:SDVKF) were among these. The underlying business environment for both companies remains supportive with the potential for an acceleration of growth later this year. Some technology companies also reversed their previous gains, such as Samsung Electronics (OTCPK:SSNLF) in Korea and Tokyo Electron (OTCPK:TOELY) in Japan. We believe both businesses maintain leadership positions in their industries globally and benefit from structural growth trends in the industry such as AI and mobile communication.
Manager outlook
Falling inflation should allow central banks more maneuverability in the event of an economic slowdown, which is certainly good news. So far, the global economy has coped well, with interest rates higher than many commentators expected. Long-term structural trends, such as technological innovation, decarbonization, and supply- chain security, are driving an increase in capital spending across a range of industries, while the narrow breadth in the market presents opportunities for investors to identify those businesses with better earnings momentum than currently forecast. This is where we are focusing our attention in the second half of 2024.
We remain confident that the companies held in the portfolio can navigate the current conditions well, aided by strong balance sheets and cash-generating abilities. Shareholder returns remain positive, both in terms of dividends and share buybacks, which suggests that management teams echo our confidence in the long-term outlooks for their companies.
Portfolio
|
Top Contributors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Top Detractors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Taiwan Semiconductor
|
3.91
|
1.04
|
Daimler Truck Holding A
|
2.05
|
-0.39
|
Tele2 Ab (OTCPK:TLTZF)
|
2.45
|
0.59
|
Samsung Electronics Co
|
3.43
|
-0.25
|
Mediatek Inc
|
2.08
|
0.41
|
Tokyo Electron
|
1.80
|
-0.23
|
Natwest Group Plc
|
2.39
|
0.36
|
Sandvik Ab
|
2.81
|
-0.21
|
Unilever PLC (UL)
|
3.28
|
0.27
|
Axa Sa (OTCQX:AXAHY)
|
2.90
|
-0.19
|
The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.
|
Top Holdings (%)
|
Fund
|
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (ADR)
|
4.32
|
RELX PLC
|
3.81
|
Unilever PLC
|
3.32
|
Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
|
3.22
|
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)
|
3.18
|
Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCQX:ZURVY)
|
2.95
|
Nestle SA (OTCPK:NSRGY)
|
2.92
|
AstraZeneca PLC (AZN)
|
2.65
|
AXA SA
|
2.59
|
Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCQX:DTEGY)
|
2.57
|
Total
|
31.53
|
Definitions
Monetary tightening refers to central bank activity aimed at curbing inflation and slowing down growth in the economy by raising interest rates and reducing the supply of money. Monetary Policy refers to the policies of a central bank, aimed at influencing the level of inflation and growth in an economy. It includes controlling interest rates and the supply of money.
Please consider the charges, risks, expenses and investment objectives carefully before investing. For a prospectus or, if available, a summary prospectus containing this and other information, please call Janus Henderson at 800.668.0434 or download the file from Products - US Advisor. Read it carefully before you invest or send money.
Performance for Class A, I and T Shares that includes periods prior to 6/5/17 reflects the performance of one or more share classes of a predecessor fund, adjusted, where applicable and permitted, for differing fees and expenses. See the Fund's prospectus for further details.
Returns include reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Discussion is based on the performance of Class I Shares.
The opinions are as of 06/30/24, are subject to change and may not reflect the views of others in the organization. Janus Henderson may have a business relationship with certain entities discussed. The comments should not be construed as a recommendation of individual holdings or market sectors, but as an illustration of broader themes.
Holdings are subject to change without notice.
For equity portfolios, relative contribution compares the performance of a security in the portfolio to the benchmark's total return, factoring in the difference in weight of that security in the benchmark. Returns are calculated using daily returns and previous day ending weights rolled up by ticker, gross of advisory fees, may exclude certain derivatives and does not represent actual performance.
There is no assurance the stated objective(s) will be met.
Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal and fluctuation of value.
Foreign securities are subject to additional risks including currency fluctuations, political and economic uncertainty, increased volatility, lower liquidity and differing financial and information reporting standards, all of which are magnified in emerging markets.
Derivatives can be more volatile and sensitive to economic or market changes than other investments, which could result in losses exceeding the original investment and magnified by leverage.
Concentrated investments in a single sector, industry or region will be more susceptible to factors affecting that group and may be more volatile than less concentrated investments or the market as a whole.
Dividend-Oriented Stocks Risk, Issuers that have paid regular dividends to shareholders may decrease or eliminate dividend payments in the future. A decrease in dividend payments by an issuer may result in a decrease in the value of the security.
Value stocks can continue to be undervalued by the market for long periods of time and may not appreciate to the extent expected.
Environmental, Social and Governance ('ESG') or sustainable investing considers factors beyond traditional financial analysis. This may limit available investments and cause performance and exposures to differ from, and potentially be more concentrated in certain areas than, the broader market.
MSCI World ex-USA Index is designed to measure the equity market performance of developed market countries in North America, Europe, and the Asia/Pacific Region, excluding the United States.
Index performance does not reflect the expenses of managing a portfolio as an index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Mutual funds distributed by Janus Henderson Distributors US LLC.
Janus Henderson is a trademark of Janus Henderson Group plc or one of its subsidiaries. © Janus Henderson Group plc.
