The conventional wisdom in investing suggests that individuals should reduce their exposure to equities as they age. This strategy is based on the principle that younger investors have a longer time horizon and can afford to take on more
The Fed's Quarterly Review Of Household Wealth
Summary
- It is the oldest cohort of investors - those aged 70 and above - that maintain the highest levels of equity and mutual fund exposure.
- Younger generations are notably underrepresented in equity markets.
- The sub-40 group has held the highest cash levels of any age cohort for 12+ years now.
