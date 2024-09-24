It's often surprising how market volatility and irregular trading can produce outsized gains in small-cap stocks, despite having little to no fundamental backing for their ascent. In the case of Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI), the stock has benefited sharply
Veritone: Despite Cost Cutting, This Isn't A Business That Can Go The Distance
Summary
- Veritone's stock has surged due to AI hype, but its fundamentals don't justify the ~2x YTD gain.
- Despite positive Q2 earnings and potential asset sales, Veritone struggles with customer retention and declining ARR.
- The company has a confusing mix of products with little synergy and a strained balance sheet, relying on asset sales to stay afloat.
- Veritone's recent rally lacks foundation; I recommend steering clear and investing elsewhere.
