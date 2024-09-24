Bank of America: Lackluster, Headwinds Forming A Bearish Setup (Technical Analysis)

Summary

  • Lyn Alden and Avi Gilburt provide fundamental insights, highlighting Bank of America Corporation's exposure to long-duration underwater mortgages and its medium valuation.
  • Our composite methodology is emphasized for its ability to provide market context, with a bearish setup for Bank of America suggested by recent price structures and fundamentals.
  • Our analysis suggests BAC may see a decline, with a potential target of $31, provided the price stays below $41 in the near term.

U.S. Dollar Hitting Headwinds

DNY59

By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt.

Lyn Alden provides us with some keen insights regarding many of the tickers that we follow for members and the readership. Then, our lead analysts Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten carefully

Stock Waves is a team run by Zac Mannes and Garrett Patten and includes contributing author Lyn Alden Schwartzer. Together they provide real-time Elliott Wave technical analysis, honed from more than a decade as senior analysts at Elliott Wave Trader, on dozens of selected stocks each market session.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in BAC over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

