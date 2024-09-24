Ibex: Strong Fundamentals, Improvement In Margins Make This Stock A Compelling Buy
Summary
- I believe the 20% share price increase since Q4 FY2024 earnings reflects investors' confidence in Ibex’s strong fundamentals and recent share buybacks, following a long-term decline since early 2023.
- Despite recent revenue declines in fintech and telecommunications, I favor the company's focus on higher margin offshore operations, which have improved significantly its profitability margins.
- Ibex’s high client concentration, with its top five clients contributing to 36% of revenue, represents a risk if any major contracts are not renewed.
- Strong fundamentals, share buybacks, and attractive valuation ratios support my Buy rating for Ibex.
