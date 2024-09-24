The consumer is hanging in there. Each month, I peruse the Goldman Sachs Consumer Dashboard. Right now, it shows spending trends being solid and wealth levels near record highs. Of course, it’s really a two-way story when it comes to household finances. The lower end
Chipotle: Now A Show-Me Valuation Story, Bearish Chart, Downgrading To Sell
Summary
- I rate Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG) as a sell due to its broken uptrend, bearish chart patterns, and valuation concerns.
- Despite strong Q2 results and robust sales growth, emerging doubts and a bearish technical outlook cast shadows on CMG's future share-price performance.
- Key upside risks include potential continued strength in comp store sales and margins, but competition and a valuation premium pose significant threats.
- The stock's fundamental valuation is in question, with technical resistance at $59-$60 and support at $48, suggesting potential further declines.
