Tracking Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q2 2024 Update
Summary
- Lone Pine Capital's 13F portfolio value decreased to $12.33B with holdings reduced from 26 to 24.
- New stakes include UnitedHealth, Howmet Aerospace, GE Vernova, and Ares Management, while Salesforce, Workday, DICK'S Sporting Goods, and Live Nation were fully disposed of.
- Significant stake increases in Microsoft, ASML, Vistra Corp., Block, Inc., AppLovin, Mastercard, Bath & Body Works, Booking Holdings, and Constellation Energy.
- Major stake decreases in Taiwan Semi, Amazon, Meta Platforms, KKR, PTC Inc., and AvidXchange Holdings, with steady positions in Philip Morris, Intuit, Spotify, LPL Financial, and McKesson.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMZN, META, ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.