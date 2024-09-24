Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Q4 2024 Earnings Conference Call September 24, 2024 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Hayden Blair - Investor Relations

Matt Baer - Chief Executive Officer

David Aufderhaar - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Youssef Squali - Truist Securities

Dana Telsey - Telsey Advisory Group

Aneesha Sherman - Bernstein

Maria Ripps - Canaccord Genuity

Alexander Vasti - William Blair

Mauricio Serna Vega - UBS

Operator

Good afternoon, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fourth Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Stitch Fix Earnings Call. At this time, all participants will be in a listen-only mode. After the speakers presentation you will be invited to participate in a question-and-answer session. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.

I would now like to hand the call over to Hayden Blair.

Hayden Blair

Good afternoon, and thank you for joining us today for the Stitch Fix fourth quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me on the call are Matt Baer, Chief Executive Officer; and David Aufderhaar, Chief Financial Officer. We have posted complete fourth quarter 2024 financial results in a press release on the Quarterly Results section of our website, investors.stitchfix.com. A link to the webcast of today's conference call can also be found on our site.

We would like to remind everyone that we will be making forward-looking statements on this call, which involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those contemplated by our forward-looking statements. Reported results should not be considered as an indication of future performance. Please review our filings with the SEC for a discussion of the factors that could cause the results to differ, in particular, our press release issued and filed today as well as the Risk Factors sections of our annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 previously filed with