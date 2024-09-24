Almost every single technology company, especially in the software industry, has made some mention of AI this year. But for many, AI was simply a buzzword to convince the markets and customers that they weren't getting left behind in the dust. Few have actually driven
Zeta Global Holdings: AI-Supercharged Growth
Summary
- Initiating Zeta Global at a buy rating. Even after a massive YTD rally, strong growth execution leaves plenty of room for upside in this marketing software stock.
- Zeta's AI capabilities, including AI-based personas and chatbots, automate marketing functions, with 400+ "Intelligent Agents" and a 300%+ y/y increase in customer interactions.
- The company's scalable product shows strong customer retention, with long-term clients generating over 3x the revenue of initial deployments.
- Even after this year's rally, the stock trades at a reasonable ~6x FY25 revenue, which is appealing when the stock is just starting to generate meaningful operating leverage.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in ZETA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.