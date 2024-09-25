Battalion Oil: The Acquisition Attempt By Fury Resources May Finally Go Through

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Fury Resources has had prior challenges securing enough funding to acquire Battalion Oil.
  • The seventh amendment to the merger deal reduces the deal price from $9.80 to $7.00 per share.
  • Fury's required binding equity finance commitments were reduced from $200 million to $160 million.
  • Fury has delivered evidence of at least $160 million in binding equity finance commitments to BATL, and it looks quite likely the deal will go through now.
  • Despite the lower deal price, this is still good for Battalion's common shareholders since the alternative is that the preferred shares ahead in the capital structure continue to increase in total value.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Prairie Oil Pump Jacks Canada USA

mysticenergy

It has been around nine months since Battalion Oil (NYSE:BATL) announced that Fury Resources was acquiring it for $9.80 per share in cash. I had initially thought that Battalion's share price was pricing in too high of

Free Trial Offer

We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.

Note: The free trial offer is valid only for people who have not subscribed to Distressed Value Investing previously.

This article was written by

Elephant Analytics profile picture
Elephant Analytics
11.23K Followers
Aaron Chow, aka Elephant Analytics has 15+ years of analytical experience and is a top rated analyst on TipRanks. Aaron previously co-founded a mobile gaming company (Absolute Games) that was acquired by PENN Entertainment. He used his analytical and modeling skills to design the in-game economic models for two mobile apps with over 30 million in combined installs. He is the author of the investing group Distressed Value Investing, which focuses on both value opportunities and distressed plays, with a significant focus on the energy sector. Learn more>>

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BATL Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BATL

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BATL
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News