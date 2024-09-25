Janus Henderson Small-Mid Cap Value Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Small-Mid Cap Value Fund Performance - USD (%) (as of 06/30/24)
|
Cumulative
|
Annualized
|
Returns
|
2Q24
|
YTD
|
1 Yr
|
3 Yr
|
5 Yr
|
10 Yr
|
Since Inception (12/15/11)
|
Class I Shares (MUTF:JVSIX)
|
-0.92
|
10.22
|
19.32
|
5.98
|
7.19
|
7.85
|
9.70
|
Class T Shares (MUTF:JSVTX)
|
-0.93
|
10.18
|
19.20
|
5.83
|
7.04
|
7.70
|
9.53
|
Class N Shares (MUTF:JVSNX)
|
-0.93
|
10.19
|
19.42
|
6.08
|
7.30
|
7.90
|
9.67
|
Class A Shares (MUTF:JVSAX) @ NAV
|
-1.00
|
10.04
|
18.99
|
5.69
|
6.93
|
7.58
|
9.40
|
Class A Shares @ MOP
|
-6.69
|
3.71
|
12.15
|
3.63
|
5.67
|
6.94
|
8.88
|
Russell 2500 TM Value Index
|
-4.31
|
1.50
|
11.24
|
2.15
|
8.01
|
6.77
|
10.35
|
Returns quoted are past performance and do not guarantee future results; current performance may be lower or higher. Investment returns and principal value will vary; there may be a gain or loss when shares are sold. For the most recent month-end performance call 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Maximum Offering Price (MOP) returns include the maximum sales charge of 5.75%. Net Asset Value (NAV) returns exclude this charge, which would have reduced returns.
Expense Ratios (% as of most recent prospectus)
Class I: Gross 0.90, Net 0.78 Class T: Gross 1.06, Net 0.93 Class N: Gross 0.77, Net 0.68 Class A: Gross 1.28, Net 1.07
Net expense ratios reflect the expense waiver, if any, contractually agreed to for at least a one-year period commencing on October 27, 2023. This contractual waiver may be terminated or modified only at the discretion of the Board of Trustees.
Not all Funds and Share classes may be available. Please consult your financial professional.
Portfolio review
Retailer Boot Barn (BOOT) was a notable performer in the consumer discretionary sector, as the popularity of its Western-style apparel has led to strong earnings growth. In healthcare, medical device manufacturer Globus Medical (GMED) was another top contributor to relative performance. The stock has faced headwinds in recent quarters because of uncertainty around its acquisition of device maker NuVasive. The integration with NuVasive proceeded better than expected, and the stock rebounded in the second quarter following strong earnings as investors became more optimistic regarding the synergies offered by the merger.
We also benefited from our investment in Kirby Corporation (KEX), a company that transports petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company delivered better-than-expected earnings, supported by its strong competitive position, pricing power, and limited industry supply.
The outlook for higher-for-longer interest rates pressured several industrials holdings with exposure to residential construction. These included Fortune Brands (FBIN), a supplier of doors, plumbing fixtures, and other house-related accessories. Economic uncertainty also pressured shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings (LECO), a maker of welding equipment.
Vontier (VNT), another detractor, is a multi-industry maker of gas pumps, tools, and technology solutions for car washes and electric vehicle charging networks. The stock declined in the second quarter after strong first-quarter performance, but it has remained a positive performer year to date. We trimmed our position but continue to see positive reward/risk for the stock.
We remained opportunistic, using volatility to our advantage as we identified new investment opportunities with attractive valuations. The portfolio ended the quarter overweight in the information technology, financials, materials, healthcare, and energy sectors. It was underweight in the consumer discretionary, communication services, real estate, consumer staples, utilities, and industrials sectors.
Manager outlook
For several quarters, we have cautioned about the prospects of higher-for-longer interest rates, especially as inflation has not moderated as quickly as policymakers would like.
Economic growth has remained quite resilient in the face of higher interest rates but has started to show signs of cooling. We have seen more evidence that higher inflation is cutting into consumer spending, especially for lower-end households. While the job market has remained healthy, the unemployment rate has ticked higher over the past year.
Signs of slower economic growth may persuade the Fed to reduce interest rates, with the market now pricing in one or two rate cuts by year-end. While investors may welcome this development, we caution that equities have historically struggled during periods of sharp Fed rate cuts, especially if the economy slows meaningfully, the unemployment rate rises, or there is some type of market-related mishap.
Additionally, we see other sources of potential market volatility, including election uncertainty, geopolitical tensions, and weaker overseas economies. There are also risks related to the market's recent euphoria surrounding AI- related companies, as mega-cap AI-related stocks have overshadowed other compelling investments in the small- and mid-cap arena. As usual, we remain on the lookout for opportunities to use this environment to our advantage, as we seek compelling investments that may be missed by other investors. We remain committed to our core process of seeking out well-managed and attractively valued companies with proven earnings growth, strong free cash flow, and low debt levels that help them navigate potential economic challenges.
Portfolio
|
Top Contributors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Top Detractors (%)
|
Average Weight
|
Relative Contribution
|
Globus Med Inc
|
2.88
|
0.80
|
Fortune Brands Home & S
|
2.11
|
-0.40
|
Kirby Expl Co.
|
2.61
|
0.70
|
Lincoln Elec Hldgs Inc
|
1.60
|
-0.39
|
Boot Barn Hldgsinc
|
1.73
|
0.59
|
Hillenbrand Inc (HI)
|
1.92
|
-0.33
|
Fabrinet (FN)
|
1.54
|
0.50
|
Vontier Corporation
|
2.56
|
-0.31
|
Caseys Gen Stores Inc (CASY)
|
2.43
|
0.49
|
PotlatchDeltic Corporat (PCH)
|
1.79
|
-0.20
|
The holdings identified in this table, in compliance with Janus Henderson policy, do not represent all of the securities purchased, held or sold during the period. To obtain a list showing every holding as a percentage of the portfolio at the end of the most recent publicly available disclosure period, contact 800.668.0434 or visit Products - US Advisor.
Relative contribution reflects how the portfolio's holdings impacted return relative to the benchmark. Cash and securities not held in the portfolio are not shown.
Top Holdings (%)
|
Axis Capital Holdings Ltd (AXS)
|
2.98
|
Globus Medical Inc
|
2.97
|
Lamar Advertising Co (LAMR)
|
2.79
|
Casey's General Stores Inc
|
2.78
|
Eastern Bankshares Inc (EBC)
|
2.61
|
Agree Realty Corp (ADC)
|
2.57
|
Alliant Energy Corp (LNT)
|
2.53
|
Vontier Corp
|
2.53
|
FB Financial Corp (FBK)
|
2.38
|
OFG Bancorp (OFG)
|
2.36
|
Total
|
26.50
|
Definitions
Volatility measures risk using the dispersion of returns for a given investment.
Return on Equity ('ROE') is the measure of a company's annual return (net income) divided by the value of its total shareholders' equity, expressed as a percentage. The number represents the total return on equity capital i.e., the profits made for each dollar from shareholders' equity.
Price-to-Earnings (P/E) Ratio measures share price compared to earnings per share for a stock or stocks in a portfolio.
Free cash flow ('FCF') yield is a financial ratio that measures how much cash flow a company has in case of its liquidation or other obligations by comparing the free cash flow per share with the market price per share and indicates the level of cash flow the company will earn against its share market value.
S&P 500® Index reflects U.S. large-cap equity performance and represents broad U.S. equity market performance.
