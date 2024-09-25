NextEra Energy And NextEra Energy Partners: The Weather Blows Favorable Tailwinds

Summary

  • NextEra Energy is the leading US Wind Energy player. NextEra Energy Partners' generation portfolio is also heavily geared toward wind power, making fundamental drivers of wind energy highly relevant.
  • A 71% chance of entering La Niña climate conditions in the next 2-3 months is likely to lead to increased wind speeds for NextEra's wind farms, boosting generation.
  • Valuations are near fair value for both NEE and NEP, leaving little margin of safety for buys. Relative technicals also do not inspire much confidence.
  • Key thesis monitorables include weather and climate. Distribution coverage is an additional key risk to track for NEP.
  • From a ranking perspective, I prefer NEE, then NEP, NEEPRS, and NEP.PR.R, in that order. I believe equity exposure is needed to benefit from the weather- and climate-related catalyst.

Wind Turbines

rudi_suardi/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

I have a neutral outlook on both NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE):

  1. NextEra is heavily geared toward wind power
  2. Expected La Niña climate conditions are a tailwind
  3. Valuations are near fair

