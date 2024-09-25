Danaher Q3 Preview: Market Share Gains In Molecular Testing
Summary
- I reiterate my 'Strong Buy' rating for Danaher, with a one-year price target of $310 per share, citing recovery in bioprocessing and market share gains in molecular testing.
- Danaher's bioprocessing market shows high-single-digit growth in orders, with stabilization in China, and is expected to sustain recovery in Q3 and FY25.
- Cepheid's market share gains in molecular testing, including FDA authorization for its Hepatitis C RNA test, highlight Danaher's innovation and growth potential.
- Despite cautious outlook for China, I project Danaher will outpace market growth, driven by molecular testing, M&A, and margin expansion, with improved capital funding in life sciences.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DHR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.