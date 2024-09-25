Tesla Is Ready To Complete A Cup And Handle, And Continue This Breakout (Technical Analysis)
Summary
- Tesla is breaking out of a summer trading range, with shares approaching a critical $260 resistance level that could signal a move to $300.
- Tesla's operational advantages, including its EV production capacity and FSD technology, position it well against domestic and international competitors.
- Revenue growth is expected to accelerate in 2025 and 2026, driven by new factories and potential Cybertruck deliveries, despite low single-digit growth in 2024.
- Risks include competitive pressures and potential secondary offerings, but Tesla's history of exceeding expectations and multiple growth avenues offer significant upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.