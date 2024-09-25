Allied Properties: This 9%+ Yield Continues To Be Safe
Summary
- Allied Properties REIT's 9%+ distribution remains solid, with potential for stock appreciation, despite market skepticism about office real estate in 2024.
- Allied's portfolio includes 192 properties with 14.9M square feet, primarily in Toronto/Kitchener and Montreal/Ottawa, focusing on "distinctive urban workspace".
- The company has improved its balance sheet by selling assets, reducing debt, and pre-leasing 82% of its development projects, signaling financial prudence.
- Allied's strategic moves and a potentially nearing inflection point in the office real estate market present a compelling buying opportunity.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AP.UN:CA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.