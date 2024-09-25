Amgen Biosimilar And EYLEA Patent Dispute: What It Means For Regeneron Investors

Summary

  • Regeneron Pharmaceuticals is a leading biotech firm with a strong portfolio, including Eylea, Dupixent, and Libtayo, and a robust investigational pipeline.
  • Despite legal setbacks from Amgen's Eylea biosimilar, the legal battle continues, and REGN's patents protect EYLEA HD until at least 2037.
  • Moreover, Dupixent and Libtayo remain strong growth drivers, contributing significantly to Regeneron’s revenue with expanding approvals and indications.
  • Regeneron's valuation is slightly premium, but its strong financials, including $9.8 billion in cash and positive cash flow, justify a "buy" rating on REGN stock.
  • I believe the recent pullback offers a good entry point for long-term investors who understand the legal and valuation risks. REGN’s strong pipeline and EYLEA HD patent protections still support future growth.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) is a leading biotechnology company based in Tarrytown, New York. REGN develops therapies for eye diseases, cancer, allergic conditions, and infectious diseases. Its portfolio contains commercial Eylea, Dupixent, and Libtayo that address critical medical needs and

My name is Myriam Hernandez Alvarez. I received the Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering degree from the Escuela Politecnica Nacional, Quito, Ecuador, the M.Sc. degree in computer science from Ohio University, Athens, OH, USA, a graduate degree in Business Management from Universidad Andina Simon Bolivar, Quito, Ecuador, and the Ph.D. degree in computer applications from the University of Alicante, Spain.

