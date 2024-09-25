A Grain Of Wisdom: S&P DJI Launches S&P GSCI Minneapolis Wheat And S&P GSCI Composite Wheat

Sep. 25, 2024 4:25 AM ET
S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.4K Followers
(6min)

Summary

  • S&P DJI launches S&P GSCI Minneapolis Wheat and S&P GSCI Composite Wheat indices, expanding investor insight into under-utilized wheat commodities.
  • Minneapolis Wheat, known for its high protein content, represents only 5.5% of traded wheat futures but is crucial for bread, rolls, and pasta.
  • The S&P GSCI Composite Wheat includes all three major wheat contracts, offering lower volatility and differentiated returns compared to the S&P GSCI All Wheat.

Bull market in the US stock market

honglouwawa

By Rebecca Kaufman

With Oktoberfest just around the corner, S&P DJI has announced the launch of the S&P GSCI Minneapolis Wheat and S&P GSCI Composite Wheat. S&P DJI recently acquired the rights to the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGEX), on which

This article was written by

S&P Dow Jones Indices profile picture
S&P Dow Jones Indices
2.4K Followers
At S&P Dow Jones Indices, our role can be described in one word: essential. We’re the largest global resource for index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based upon our indices than any other index provider in the world; with over 1,000,000 indices, S&P Dow Jones Indices defines the way people measure and trade the markets. We provide essential intelligence that helps investors identify and capitalize on global opportunities. S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global, which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.Copyright © 2016 S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC, a division of S&P Global. All rights reserved. This material is reproduced with the prior written consent of S&P DJI. For more information on S&P DJI please visitwww.spdji.com. For full terms of use and disclosures please visit www.spdji.com/terms-of-use.

Recommended For You

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News