I don’t feel like I’m going out on a limb saying I like coffee. Looking around most of the world, it seems like almost everyone likes some type of coffee, and there are a lot of companies around the world that are making
Luckin Coffee Offers Growth And Coffee At A Reasonable Price
Summary
- Luckin Coffee is a fast-growing company with over 10,000 stores in Beijing and locations in 300+ Chinese cities, showing strong revenue growth.
- Despite intense competition and declining margins, Luckin Coffee remains a growth company with a current ratio of 1.33, indicating financial flexibility.
- Trading at a P/E ratio of 16.09, Luckin Coffee is attractively priced for growth investors, with expected revenue of $4.66 billion this year.
- I recommend buying Luckin Coffee stock at current levels, considering its strong growth trajectory and attainable future earnings, but monitor operating margins closely.
