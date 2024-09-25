Sonoco: $1.8B Senior Unsecured Notes, Headwinds, And Divestitures Make This Stock Too Unpredictable
Summary
- Sonoco has recently priced $1.8 billion in senior unsecured notes to fund the Eviosys acquisition, significantly increasing their total debt and interest payments.
- Despite a 5% YoY revenue decline, I am not overly worried considering management's plan of refocusing Sonoco on its core businesses.
- In my view, the lack of insider buying and share buybacks lowers my confidence in the current price level, considering that it has been trading sideways since 2023.
- I maintain a Hold rating, awaiting clearer financial outcomes from the Eviosys acquisition and keeping a close eye on future insider buying activity or share buybacks.
