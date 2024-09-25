Apollo Global Management Missed Estimates But Remains Attractive

Sep. 25, 2024 5:44 AM ETApollo Global Management, Inc. (APO) Stock
David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
Investing Group Leader
(9min)

Summary

  • Apollo Global Management stock remains a buy despite the Q2 earnings miss, which is not relevant to the long-term thesis.
  • The stock's valuation is fair, with strong future growth expected in both Fee-related earnings and Spread-related earnings.
  • Apollo's business model, particularly its insurance arm Athene, supports a high 50% ROE and robust ANI growth.
  • I expect Apollo to deliver mid-teens total returns, driven by 15% FRE growth and 12% SRE growth, plus a 1.5-2% dividend yield.

Money growth - US paper currency

PM Images

Dear readers,

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) has been a top performer in my portfolio over the past year and a stock which I have covered quite extensively here on Seeking Alpha. I started accumulating shares last

If you want to access my entire Portfolio and all my current Top Picks, feel free to join ‘High Yield Landlord’ for a 2-week free trial.

We are the largest and best-rated community of real estate investors on Seeking Alpha with 2,500+ members on board and a 4.9/5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

A close-up of a logo Description automatically generated with low confidence

This article was written by

David Ksir profile picture
David Ksir
4.24K Followers

David Ksir has extensive private equity experience in finance and European real estate. He manages a small 8-figure family office focused on generating reliable dividend income through value investing.

David also contributes to the High Yield Landlord which is led by Jussi Askola and has a team of 5 other top Seeking Alpha REIT and income analysts. They help investors become passive landlords with their 8% yielding real estate portfolio. Service features include: three portfolios (core, retirement, international), community through chat room, buy/sell alerts, and educational content.

Disclosure: I am associated with another SA contributor Deep Value Explorer.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of APO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About APO Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on APO

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
APO
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News