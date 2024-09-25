How Alibaba, PDD, And JD.com Divide And Conquer (Rating Upgrade)

Sep. 25, 2024 5:49 AM ETAlibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) StockPDD, JD
LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.63K Followers
(9min)

Summary

  • Alibaba's unique market position and diverse business lines differentiate it from competitors PDD and JD.com, mitigating direct competition concerns.
  • Recent political developments suggest reduced pressure on Alibaba, with Beijing allowing more growth opportunities, particularly internationally.
  • Despite a weak Chinese economy, Alibaba maintains strong profitability and stable revenue, positioning it as a competitive player.
  • Valuation remains attractive compared to U.S. stocks, leading to an upgraded rating to Buy.

Alibaba Taobao 11.11 Event

Andrew Braun

Introduction

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) helps the merchants, PDD (PDD) serves the underprivileged, and JD.com (JD) serves the rich.

This distinction in customer focus highlights the varying market strategies among these e-commerce giants and sets the stage for a

This article was written by

LEL Investment LLC profile picture
LEL Investment LLC
1.63K Followers
Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way. Our approach is investing in companies making a difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors achieve sustainable and long-term financial success. Associated with Twenty Alpha.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BABA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BABA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on BABA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BABA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News