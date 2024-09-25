Coinbase: Don't Overthink, Buy The Dip

Sep. 25, 2024 6:03 AM ETCoinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) Stock
PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.64K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • We've maintained a 'Buy' rating on Coinbase stock since early 2023 due to its successful transition to a services-based model, yielding stable revenues and growth.
  • Recent financials show strong top-line results driven by increased interest in crypto and organic IRR, with services revenue growing 80% YoY.
  • COIN's valuation has become attractive again, trading at 6.4x sales, making it a compelling buy after a recent dip.
  • We're re-iterating our 'Buy' rating on COIN.

Crypto currency Bitcoin E-commerce concept on digital Screen

da-kuk

Over the last 18 months or so, we've put out a number of bullish articles about Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN), the leading regulated crypto exchange in the United States.

Here are some links to this research, if you'd like to have

This article was written by

PropNotes profile picture
PropNotes
4.64K Followers
At PropNotes, we focus on finding top-notch, high-yield investment opportunities for individual investors. With our background in professional Prop Trading, we make complex concepts easy to understand and offer clear, actionable advice to help you achieve better returns. Occasionally, we will also share exclusive options strategies to help you enhance your performance even further. Every piece of content we produce is designed to help you make smart decisions in the market, backed by expert research you won't find elsewhere. Follow us today and take control of your portfolio.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of COIN either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About COIN Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on COIN

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
COIN
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News