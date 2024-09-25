In my last article before Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI ) reported earnings , I wrote that Olive Garden might surprise you . It turns out it did, but not just for

I'm an equity analyst specializing in restaurant stocks, with a solid background in Business Administration and Accounting. I also have an MBA in Forensic Accounting and Controllership.As the founder of Goulart's Restaurant Stocks, I lead a company that excels at analyzing restaurant stocks in the US market. Our approach covers a wide range of segments, including QSR, fast casual, casual dining, fine dining and family dining. We use advanced analytical models and specialized valuation techniques to provide detailed insights and informed strategies to our investor clients. Our main goal is to offer an in-depth understanding of the market, enabling our clients to make more assertive and strategic investment decisions.Alongside my work in the financial market, I maintain an active commitment to academic and journalistic production. I regularly contribute to institutes that promote individual and economic freedom, such as the Mises Institute, Mises Brasil and SNB&CHF. Previously, I worked as a columnist for Investing Brasil, where I covered topics such as Monetary Policy, Financial Education and Financial Modeling, always with the aim of making these subjects accessible to the non-specialist public.My experience also extends to business consultancy and accounting. I work as an accountant and independent business consultant for LATAM companies.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DRI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.