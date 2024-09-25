Fabrinet: Ideal Way To Play 2025 AI Trend
Summary
- Fabrinet, supported by Nvidia, offers a low-risk investment in datacenter and optical communication manufacturing, now attractively priced at $233 amid solid revenue growth.
- Fiscal Q4 saw record revenue of $753.3 million, driven by AI applications and Nvidia's production ramp-up, with 34% EPS growth.
- The company has no debt, a $200 million buyback program, and $858 million in net cash, providing flexibility for future investments.
- Valued at 21x forward earnings, Fabrinet's conservative management and steady growth make it a compelling buy for 2024 and beyond.
