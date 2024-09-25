SentinelOne: Fastest Growing Endpoint Security Company

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
428 Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • SentinelOne's unique AI-enabled technology in endpoint protection and strategic expansion into cloud and analytics position it well to capture growing cybersecurity market opportunities.
  • Despite not being consistently profitable, SentinelOne's strong growth potential and competitive edge justify its EV/Sales of 8.61x. Profitability is expected next year, with sell-side EBITDA consensus of $54m.
  • Management recently voiced concerns over vendor concentration and the importance of platform architecture, but didn't comment on whether the CrowdStrike's outage in July helped win new contracts.

Endpoint Security Safe System Protection 3d Illustration

stuartmiles99/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

SentinelOne (NYSE:S) is $7.7bn market cap cybersecurity company with a number of enterprise security software products but is known for it's key "endpoint" security offering. SentinelOne's was the first company to integrate AI into its endpoint security

This article was written by

George Theodosi profile picture
George Theodosi
428 Followers
I'm an IMC qualified contributor who's followed financial markets for 5 years and has worked professionally in primary investment research for over 2 years. I'm a generalist who enjoys researching businesses from a buttom's up angle with a deep interest in smaller under covered companies where there is greater opportunity for mis-pricing and finding asymmetric opportunities where the downside is limited.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About S Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on S

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
S
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News