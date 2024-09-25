As we do at the start of each week, in Monday's Closer, we recapped the latest positioning data from the CFTC's Commitments of Traders report. In essence, this data highlights whether traders are in aggregate positioned long or short in various futures
Record Highs For Gold And Gold Positioning
SPDR® Gold Shares ETF (GLD), IAU, GLDM, SGOL, BAR, IAUM, OUNZ, AAAU, XAUUSD:CUR, IGT:CA
Summary
- Last week's CFTC data shows silver futures at 41.5% net long, the most optimistic positioning since April 2017.
- Gold futures hit a record high of 57.7% net long, the highest since the series began in 1986.
- 2024 has seen five weeks of record highs in gold positioning, the most since 2009.
- Historically, record-high gold positioning aligns with upward trends in gold prices, except during the 1990s downtrend.
Bespoke Investment Group provides some of the most original content and intuitive thinking on the Street. Founded by Paul Hickey and Justin Walters, formerly of Birinyi Associates and creators of the acclaimed TickerSense blog, Bespoke offers multiple products that allow anyone, from institutions to the most modest investor, to gain the data and knowledge necessary to make intelligent and profitable investment decisions. Along with running their Think B.I.G. finance blog, Bespoke provides timely investment ideas through its Bespoke Premium (https://bespokepremium.com/) subscription service and also manages money (https://bespokepremium.com/mm) for high net worth individuals. Visit: Bespoke Investment Group (https://bespokeinvest.com/)