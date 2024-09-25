Guggenheim Floating Rate Strategies Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Floating Rate Strategies Fund Average Annual Performance (%) As of 6.30.2024
|
1-Year
|
5-Year
|
10-Year
|
Since Fund Inception 1
|
Expense Ratio (%) (Gross / Net 2 / Adjusted 3)
|
Inception Date
|
Institutional (MUTF:GIFIX)
|
9.17
|
4.83
|
4.10
|
4.93
|
0.90 / 0.80 / 0.78
|
11.30.2011
|
A (No Load / Load)
|
8.96 / 5.69
|
4.58 / 3.95
|
3.86 / 3.35
|
4.68 / 4.28
|
1.17 / 1.04 / 1.02
|
11.30.2011
|
R6 Class
|
9.18
|
4.86
|
-
|
4.82
|
0.80 / 0.76 / 0.74
|
3.13.2019
|
Benchmark 4
|
11.04
|
5.36
|
4.61
|
5.15
|
Performance displayed represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that when shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For up-to-date fund performance, including performance current to the most recent month end, please visit our website at GuggenheimInvestments.com. Load performance reflects maximum sales charges or contingent deferred sales charges (CDSC) as applicable. A Class has a maximum sales charge of 3.00%.
Other share classes available. Read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.
Inception date of benchmark return is that of the fund's oldest share class. The Net Expense Ratio reflects a contractual fee waiver by the Adviser through February 1, 2025, to limit the ordinary operating expenses of the Fund. The Adjusted Expense Ratio ("Adjusted") is based on the Net Expense Ratio, but excludes certain investment expenses, such as interest expense from borrowings and repurchase agreements and dividend expense from investments on short sales. Benchmark-Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index.
Unless otherwise noted, data is as of 6.30.2024. Data subject to change. Partial year returns are cumulative. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. The referenced index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Index performance does not reflect transaction costs, fees, or expenses. Index data source: FundStation.
Sources: S&P LCD, CSLL
Performance Review
The Fund (Institutional Class) returned +1.00% (net) for the second quarter, compared with the +1.86% return for its benchmark, the Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index. YTD, the returns for the Fund and its benchmark were +3.11% and +4.44%, respectively. Idiosyncratic credit issues in the Communications and Consumer sectors were the primary detractors to performance during the period. Performance in the quarter benefited from an underweight to CCCs and from an overweight to the Consumer Non-Cyclicals sector.
Strategy and Positioning
Loan discount margins (spreads) were roughly flat over the quarter, ending June at 525 basis points, with B and BB discount margins now just inside their historical average. Defaults continued to tick higher, ending June at 2.6%, but remain just shy of the long-term average of approximately 2.8%. We continue to have concerns around the tail risk in the market due to higher interest burdens combined with lower recoveries upon default, but we have revised our outlook to the positive side on loans more broadly.
With inflation proving to be stickier than the market expected and rates expected to stay higher for longer, the strong carry trade will likely benefit investors well into next year. At the same time, we expect overall market losses from defaults and lower recoveries to be manageable. In terms of positioning, our focus remained on the primary market this quarter given the pickup in activity combined with tightening of secondary levels. However, we remain selective, with the platform's approval rate in the first half of this year standing at 17% net of transactions for existing holdings. We also continue to look to opportunistically exit or trim positions we believe have traded near fair value.
The Fund continues to be positioned up in quality versus its benchmark. At the end of the quarter, the Fund was underweight the CCC-and-lower segment by approximately 311 basis points, and the distress ratio (loans trading below 80) was 3.6% for the portfolio versus 4.1% for the benchmark.
Market Review
Leveraged loans YTD (benchmark +4.44%) continue to outpace high yield bonds (+2.58%, as represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index) and investment grade bonds (+2.58%, as represented by the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond Index), due to their high all-in coupons and lack of duration.
Loan returns continue to be coupon- driven. Secondary prices moved within a fairly tight band in the second quarter, ending marginally lower. The share of the market priced at par or higher peaked close to approximately 60% intra-quarter, but ended the second quarter at about 36% with the wave of repricing activity. Returns by ratings for the benchmark were more aligned this quarter.
CCCs returned +2.46 percent vs. Bs at +2.17 percent and BBs at +1.94 percent.
YTD issuers have reduced interest burdens and extended maturities at a record pace. In total, issuers have repriced or extended (via amendment or a new deal) about $625bn of loans or approximately 45% of the total loan market outstanding. As a result, the weighted average nominal spread of the index is down about 12bps YTD to 386bps, amounting to almost $2bn of annual interest savings for issuers. Additionally, borrowers have reduced maturities through 2026 by about half, with only about $128bn (9%) of the loan market now maturing through year-end 2026. Investor loan demand cooled slightly in June but still reached record levels for the second quarter and YTD. Collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) issuance was $11.3bn in June, the lowest month this year, but this pushed YTD volume to a record $101bn. Retail fund flows saw a modest inflow in June, bringing the YTD inflow to $8bn.
Combined with the lack of new money supply (the total size of the loan market has shrunk slightly YTD), the total demand surplus for the loan market is the highest on record at approximately $115bn YTD. We continue to view loans as offering compelling risk-adjusted return as well as an attractive duration hedge for investors' fixed income portfolios.
|
Bps (basis points): One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Duration: A measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond to a change in interest rates. In general, the higher the duration the more the bond's price will change with interest rate movements. Spread: Spread refers to the difference between yields on different debt instruments and is used to understand the relative value and risks of different debt instruments.
Risk Considerations This fund may not be suitable for all investors. Investments in floating rate senior secured syndicated bank loans and other floating rate securities involve special types of risks, including credit rate risk, interest rate risk, liquidity risk and prepayment risk. The fund's market value will change in response to interest rate changes and market conditions among other factors. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. The fund's exposure to high yield securities may subject the fund to greater volatility. When market conditions are deemed appropriate, the fund will leverage to the full extent permitted by its investment policies and restrictions and applicable law. Leveraging will exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of the fund's portfolio. The fund may invest in derivative instruments, which may be more volatile and less liquid, increasing the risk of loss when compared to traditional securities. Certain of the derivative instruments are also subject to the risks of counterparty default and adverse tax treatment. Instruments and strategies (such as borrowing transactions and reverse repurchase agreements) may provide leveraged exposure to a particular investment, which will magnify any gains or losses on those investments. Investments in reverse repurchase agreements and synthetic instruments (such as synthetic collateralized debt obligations) expose the fund to the many of the same risks as investments in derivatives. The fund's investments in other investment vehicles subject the fund to those risks and expenses affecting the investment vehicle. The fund's investments in foreign securities carry additional risks when compared to U.S. securities, due to the impact of diplomatic, political or economic developments in the country in question (investments in emerging markets securities are generally subject to an even greater level of risks). The fund's investments in real estate securities subject the fund to the same risks as direct investments in real estate, which is particularly sensitive to economic downturns.
The fund's investments in restricted securities may involve financial and liquidity risk. The fund is subject to active trading risks that may increase volatility and impact its ability to achieve its investment objective. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. It is important to note that the fund is not guaranteed by the U.S. government. Please read the prospectus for more detailed information regarding these and other risks.
Index Definition The Credit Suisse Leveraged Loan Index is designed to mirror the investable universe of the U.S. dollar-denominated leveraged loan market.
The referenced fund is offered in multiple share classes. Please read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.
This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax, and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.
Read the fund's prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com.
The referenced fund is distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC ("Guggenheim"), which includes Guggenheim Partners Investment Management ("GPIM"), the investment advisor to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, is affiliated with Guggenheim and GPIM.
NOT FDIC INSURED | NOT BANK GUARANTEED | MAY LOSE VALUE Data as of June 30, 2024.
