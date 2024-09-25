Images By Tang Ming Tung/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Stitch Fix (SFIX) FQ4 results and FY25 guidance reflects loss of active clients. (00:25) Bath & Body Works (BBWI) exiting S&P 500, heading to SmallCap 600. (01:39) Coca-Cola (KO) pulls the plug on Coke Spiced. (02:49)

With fewer active clients in FQ4 and FY24, Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) experienced a 12.4% drop in sales in the final quarter of its fiscal year. This resulted in a wider-than-expected loss for FQ4 and downbeat guidance for the current quarter and FY25.

SFIX is down nearly 23% in premarket action.

For the quarter ended August 3, Stitch Fix (SFIX) lost $0.29 per share versus a loss of $0.17 a year ago on $319.6M in sales, above the consensus estimate of $317.3M. However, with disciplined cost management and improved transportation leverage, Stitch Fix (SFIX) was able to increase its profit margin by 50 basis points to 44.6%.

On its balance sheet, inventories were cut 25%, while free cash flow was slashed by 75% to just $4.5M.

Looking ahead to FQ1, Stitch Fix (SFIX) continues to anticipate declining sales with net revenue expected to be down 15% to 17% to $303M to $310M, below Wall Street’s expectations of $331.3M.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) will be leaving the S&P 500 (SP500) and a company forming with Jacob's Solutions (NYSE:J) will take its place.

S&P Dow Jones Indices said late Tuesday that Amentum Holdings (AMTM) will be added to the S&P 500 (SP500), effective before trading opens on Monday, Sept. 30.

Current S&P 500 (SP500) constituent Jacob's Solutions (J) is spinning off its Critical Mission Solutions and Cyber Intelligence government-services businesses and will merge with privately held Amentum, creating Amentum Holdings (AMTM).

Bath & Body Works (BBWI) will go into the S&P SmallCap 600 (SP600), effective before trading opens on Oct. 1. BBW will take the place of watchmaker Movado Group (NYSE:MOV).

A company must have a market capitalization of at least $18B to be eligible for S&P 500 (SP500) inclusion, according to S&P Dow Jones Indices methodology. S&P SmallCap 600 (SP600) eligibility requires a $1.0B-$6.7B market cap. Bath & Body Works (BBWI) had a ~$6.6B market cap as of Tuesday, and Movado’s (MOV) was ~$426.6M.

Remember Coca-Cola Blāk, or Black Cherry Vanilla Coke? Well, Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) is adding another flavor to the dustbin of retired flavors with the company discontinuing production of its newest flavor, Coke Spiced, a little over 6 months after its debut.

The company’s latest attempt to draw in younger drinkers fell flat with its prospective demographic who are cutting back on soda consumption, opting instead for flavored water or energy drinks. Consumers were also confused about the flavor, which wasn’t very “spicey.”

The company’s effort to bring the new flavor to market was on an accelerated timeline, with development achieved in just seven weeks versus the typical timeline of 12 months as part of its experimental Creations division. The segment also brought to market – for a limited time – an Oreo-flavored soda, citrus and candy-tasting Coke Dreamworld, and Coke Starlight, which reportedly tasted like burnt caramel, Skittles, cherry Coke and watered-down strawberry soda.

Besides Coke Spiced, the company is also discontinuing Diet Coke with Splenda, and Cherry Vanilla, while also announcing plans to introduce a new flavor in 2025.

Catalyst watch:

Notable investor events include Birkenstock's (BIRK) appearance at the UBS Athletic Training and Lifestyle Innovation Day.

Sam's Club leadership will participate in the Gordon Haskett Warehouse Club Tour. Shares of Walmart (WMT) have perked up in the past following analyst reports that have trailed after the event.

Meta (META) will hold its Meta Connect event. The company is expected to showcase its latest advancements in AI, VR, and the Metaverse.

Now let’s take a look at the markets as of 6 am. Ahead of the opening bell today, Dow, S&P and Nasdaq futures are in the red. Crude oil is down 0.7% at $71/barrel. Bitcoin is down 0.1% at $63,000.

In the world markets, the FTSE 100 is up 0.2% and the DAX is down 0.4%.

The biggest movers for the day premarket: KB Home (KBH) is down 7% after the company reported mixed FQ3 results, which fell short on the bottom-line due to flat net orders Y/Y and a slight decline in average home selling price to $480.9K from $483K in the prior quarter.

