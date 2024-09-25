Guggenheim High Yield Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

High Yield Fund Average Annual Performance (%) As of 6.30.2024
|
1-Year
|
5-Year
|
10-Year
|
Since Fund Inception 1
|
Expense Ratio (%) (Gross / Net 2 / Adjusted 3)
|
Inception Date
|
Institutional (MUTF:GHYIX)
|
10.42
|
3.78
|
4.17
|
6.64
|
0.95 / 0.69 / 0.66
|
7.11.2008
|
A (No Load / Load)
|
10.27 / 5.91
|
3.55 / 2.70
|
3.92 / 3.41
|
5.96 / 5.78
|
1.22 / 0.94 / 0.91
|
8.5.1996
|
R6 Class
|
10.50
|
3.89
|
–
|
3.96
|
0.84 / 0.58 / 0.55
|
5.15.2017
|
Benchmark 4
|
10.44
|
3.92
|
4.31
|
6.92
|
Performance displayed represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that when shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For up-to-date fund performance, including performance current to the most recent month end, please visit our website at GuggenheimInvestments.com. Load performance reflects maximum sales charges or contingent deferred sales charges (CDSC) as applicable.
A Class has a maximum sales charge of 4.00%.
Other share classes available. Read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.
Inception date of benchmark return is that of the fund’s oldest share class. The Net Expense Ratio reflects a contractual fee waiver by the Adviser through February 1, 2025, to limit the ordinary operating expenses of the Fund. The Adjusted Expense Ratio (“Adjusted”) is based on the Net Expense Ratio, but excludes certain investment expenses, such as interest expense from borrowings and repurchase agreements and dividend expense from investments on short sales. Benchmark-Bloomberg U.S. U.S. Corporate High Yield Index.
Unless otherwise noted, data is as of 6.30.2024. Data subject to change. Partial year returns are cumulative. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. The referenced index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Index performance does not reflect transaction costs, fees, or expenses. Index data source: FundStation.
Sources: S&P LCD, CSLL
Performance Review
The Fund (Institutional Class) returned +1.05% (net) for the second quarter, compared with the +1.09% return for its benchmark, the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index. YTD, the returns for the Fund and its benchmark were +2.95% and +2.58%, respectively. Performance over the period benefited from strong credit selection in Communications, which was the worst performing sector, as well as within lower-quality CCC credit. This was partially offset by softer performance by holdings in the Consumer Cyclicals sector and a drag from the Fund’s bank loan exposure.
Strategy and Positioning
Market conditions were choppy amid inflation reports, interest rate volatility, and changing expectations for U.S. Federal Reserve Fed rate cuts. New issuance volume during the quarter remained active. The Fund was selective in participating in new issues and continued to uncover opportunities in the secondary market.
The Fund had some holdings either called or paid down with proceeds reinvested in short duration bonds. The Fund remains positioned up in quality versus the benchmark, driven by an underweight to CCCs. Overall, we remain nimble to take advantage of opportunities in the market using our bottom-up approach.
While spreads remain tight for high yield, yields offer closer to average historical value. Even with continued credit risk and possibility of recession, we think current yields offer opportunities to find credits that are trading cheap to their fundamentals and risk of default/loss.
Market Review
High yield had a positive return for the seventh consecutive quarter in the second quarter, with coupon-like returns amid interest rate volatility. U.S. high yield new issuance volume totaled $77 billion in the second quarter, significantly outpacing issuance compared to the prior year. Issuance YTD issuance is run-rating closer to average issuance levels seen in pre-Covid years. About 82% of new issuance was for refinancing purposes resulting in minimal new money entering the market. High yield experienced inflows from observable sources in the second quarter, which supported the market. Overall, YTD inflows have totaled $5.4 billion from mutual funds and ETFs, relatively muted on a historical basis.
High yield generated positive performance across most sectors in the second quarter. Two of the largest, Consumer Cyclicals and Energy, were outperformers, similar to the first quarter. Communications was the only sector with negative return, as larger capital structures continue to struggle given headwinds in the space. Lower-quality bonds underperformed in the second quarter, with CCC rated Communications bonds weighing down the category, as CCC spreads drifted wider over the quarter. CCCs returned -0.01% followed by Bs at +1.08% and BBs at +1.32%.
High yield fundamentals, as measured by net leverage and interest coverage of public issuers, were flat in the second quarter and continue to be healthier than historical levels. The high yield default rate at 1.9% declined slightly from the prior quarter and remains below its long-term average of 4%. The distress rate rose to 7.3% from 5.9% in March driven by Communications issuers.
|
Bps (basis points): One basis point is equal to 0.01%. Duration: A measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond to a change in interest rates. In general, the higher the duration the more the bond’s price will change with interest rate movements. Spread: Spread refers to the difference between yields on different debt instruments and is used to understand the relative value and risks of different debt instruments.
Risk Considerations This fund may not be suitable for all investors. In general, the value of a fixed-income security falls when interest rates rise and rises when interest rates fall. Longer term bonds are more sensitive to interest rate changes and subject to greater volatility than those with shorter maturities. During periods of declining rates, the interest rates on floating rate securities generally reset downward and their value is unlikely to rise to the same extent as comparable fixed rate securities. The fund’s exposure to high yield securities may subject the fund to greater volatility. The fund may invest in derivative instruments, which may be more volatile and less liquid, increasing the risk of loss when compared to traditional securities. Certain of the derivative instruments are also subject to the risks of counterparty default and adverse tax treatment. The fund’s use of leverage, through borrowings or instruments such as derivatives, may cause the fund to be more volatile than if it had not been leveraged. Instruments and strategies (such as borrowing transactions and reverse repurchase agreements) may provide leveraged exposure to a particular investment, which will magnify any gains or losses on those investments. The fund may invest in foreign securities which carry additional risks when compared to U.S. securities, due to the impact of diplomatic, political or economic developments in the country in question (investments in emerging markets securities are generally subject to an even greater level of risks). Investments in syndicated bank loans generally offer a floating interest rate and involve special types of risks. The fund’s investments in other investment vehicles subject the fund to those risks and expenses affecting the investment vehicle. The fund’s investments in restricted securities may involve financial and liquidity risk. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. It is important to note that the fund is not guaranteed by the U.S. government. Please read the prospectus for more detailed information regarding these and other risks.
Index Definition The Bloomberg U.S. Corporate High Yield Index measures the market for USD-denominated non-investment grade, fixed rate, taxable corporate bonds. Securities are classified as high yield if the middle rating of Moody's, Fitch, and S&P is Bal/BB+/ BB+ or below. The index excludes emerging market debt.
The referenced fund is offered in multiple share classes. Please read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.
This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax, and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.
Read the fund’s prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund’s investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com.
The referenced fund is distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC (“Guggenheim”), which includes Security Investors, LLC (“SI”), the investment advisor to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, is affiliated with Guggenheim and SI.
NOT FDIC INSURED | NOT BANK GUARANTEED | MAY LOSE VALUE Data as of June 30, 2024.
