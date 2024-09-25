Parker-Hannifin: Shares Continue Flying, But Still Grounded In Solid Fundamentals
Summary
- Parker-Hannifin's shares are up nearly 22% since my initial write-up, thanks to strong Q3 and Q4 results, exceeding analyst expectations.
- The Aerospace Systems segment saw a record year with 19% organic growth, while the Diversified Industrial segment experienced a slight decline but still improved margins due to operational efficiencies.
- The company's growing aftermarket business is crucial, expected to represent 85% of revenues by FY'29, enhancing margin expansion and contributing significantly to earnings growth.
- Although I anticipate slower growth in FY'25 due to reduced acquisitions, the company’s improved balance sheet and strategic divestitures position it well for future growth.
- Parker-Hannifin is still a 'buy'. The company’s solid long-term growth trajectory, strong dividend history, and market positioning make it a compelling investment.
