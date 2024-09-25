The stock market is at record heights, and rather than be blindly bullish on all stocks in the wake of sharp interest rate cuts, it's a great time for investors to rotate more of our portfolios toward
Asana: Challenges Reflected In Bargain Share Price, But Sales Momentum Is Slowing (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- I'm downgrading Asana to a hold rating, after a severe slowing in the company's growth rate in Q2.
- Importantly, the company's net revenue retention rates have also sunk below 100%, indicating a net churn position that indicates Asana's product is not sticky.
- Pro forma operating margins are also declining, as the company spends more on sales and marketing without bearing much fruit.
- Asana's stock is cheap, trading at 3.1x EV/FY25 revenue, but a near-term rebound is unlikely due to decaying growth and poor retention trends.
