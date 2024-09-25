Mosaic: A Value Investor's Dream
Summary
- Mosaic's share price has declined over 20% since last July due to lower fertilizer prices, but it remains a high-quality company with strategic assets.
- Currently trading at 10.0x Fwd P/E and 5.3x Fwd EV/EBITDA, Mosaic is undervalued, offering potential upside if fertilizer prices can stabilize.
- Mosaic continues to return value to shareholders through dividends and buybacks, even during periods of depressed earnings, making it a compelling investment.
