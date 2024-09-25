Guggenheim Municipal Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Duration: A measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond to a change in interest rates. In general, the higher the duration the more the bond's price will change with interest rate movements. Spread: Spread refers to the difference between yields on different debt instruments and is used to understand the relative value and risks of different debt instruments. Risk Considerations This fund may not be suitable for all investors. The fund will be significantly affected by events that affect the municipal bond market, which could include unfavorable legislative or political developments and adverse changes in the financial conditions of state and municipal issuers or the federal government in case it provides financial support to the municipality. Income from municipal bonds held by the fund could be declared taxable because of changes in tax laws. The fund may invest in securities that generate taxable income. A portion of the fund's otherwise tax-exempt dividends may be taxable to those shareholders subject to the alternative minimum tax. Certain sectors of the municipal bond market have special risks that can affect them more significantly than the market as a whole. Because many municipal instruments are issued to finance similar projects, conditions in these industries can significantly affect the fund and the overall municipal market. Municipalities currently experience budget shortfalls, which could cause them to default on their debt and thus subject the fund to unforeseen losses. Like other funds that hold bonds and other fixed-income investments, the fund's market value will change in response to interest rate changes and market conditions, among other factors. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. The fund's exposure to high-yield securities may subject the fund to greater volatility.

When market conditions are deemed appropriate, the fund will leverage to the full extent permitted by its investment policies and restrictions and applicable law. Leveraging will exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of the fund's portfolio. The fund may invest in derivative instruments, which may be more volatile and less liquid, increasing the risk of loss when compared to traditional securities. Certain of the derivative instruments are also subject to the risks of counterparty default and adverse tax treatment. Instruments and strategies (such as reverse repurchase agreements, unfunded commitments, tender option bonds and borrowings) may expose the fund to many of the same risks as investments in derivatives and may provide leveraged exposure to a particular investment, which will magnify any gains or losses on those investments. The fund's investments in other investment vehicles subject the fund to those risks and expenses affecting the investment vehicle. The fund's investments in foreign securities carry additional risks when compared to U.S. securities, due to the impact of diplomatic, political or economic developments in the country in question (investments in emerging markets securities are generally subject to an even greater level of risks). Investments in syndicated bank loans generally offer a floating interest rate and involve special types of risks. The fund is subject to active trading risks that may increase volatility and impact its ability to achieve its investment objective. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. It is important to note that the fund is not guaranteed by the U.S. government. Please read the prospectus for more detailed information regarding these and other risks. Index Definition The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index is the flagship measure of the U.S. municipal tax-exempt investment grade bond market.