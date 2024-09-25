Guggenheim Municipal Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Summary

  • The institutional share class returned 0.36% in Q2, outperforming the Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index's -0.02%, with YTD returns of +0.76% versus -0.4%.
  • Longer-duration products, including tax-exempt Agency CMBS and zero-coupon bonds, excelled in the risk-on environment, with California and Pennsylvania bonds contributing most to total return.
  • We remain selective in new investments due to tight valuations but see opportunities in high yield muni sectors like charter schools and CCRCs.
  • The economic outlook has improved, with a benign slowdown in GDP growth expected, but downside risks persist, creating opportunities for active fixed-income investors.

Municipal bonds written on the small blackboard.

designer491

Average Annual Performance (%) (As of 6.30.2024)

1-Year

5-Year

10-Year

Since Fund Inception 1

Expense Ratio (%) (Gross / Net2 / Adjusted3)

Inception Date

Institutional (MUTF:GIJIX)

3.05

0.03

1.96

2.40

1.12 / 0.69 / 0.68

1.13.2012

A (No Load / Load)

1.79 / -1.29

-0.22 / -1.03

1.71 / 1.22

3.14 / 2.90

1.36 / 0.94 / 0.93

4.28.2004

Benchmark 4

3.21

1.16

2.39

2.59

Performance displayed represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results.

Other share classes available. Read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.

Inception date of benchmark return is that of the fund's oldest share class. The Net Expense Ratio reflects a contractual fee waiver by the Adviser through February 1, 2025, to limit the ordinary operating expenses of the Fund. The Adjusted Expense Ratio ("Adjusted") is based on the Net Expense Ratio, but excludes certain investment expenses, such as interest expense from borrowings and repurchase agreements and dividend expense from investments on short sales. Benchmark-Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index.

Unless otherwise noted, data is as of 6.30.2024. Data subject to change. Partial year returns are cumulative. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends.

Performance Review

  • In the second quarter, the institutional share class returned 0.36%, outperforming the benchmark (Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index) return of -0.02%. YTD, the returns for the Fund and its benchmark were +0.76% and -0.4%, respectively.
  • Longer-duration products outperformed in the risk-on environment, including tax-exempt Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and zero-coupon bonds.
  • Among the most-represented states in the portfolio, California and Pennsylvania bonds contributed the most to total return, while those from New York detracted from return.

Strategy and Positioning

  • We are in a seasonally strong period for performance, due to reinvestment demand from large principal and interest payments during the summer months.
  • Consequently, muni/treasury yield ratios have generally remained rich.
  • Given current tight valuations, we have been selective in new investments. We expect the opportunity set to expand as fall approaches and the presidential election draws near.
  • Meantime, we are looking for diamonds in the rough within high yield muni sectors including charter schools and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), as quality names in those sectors can get tainted by lesser credits from time to time.

QTD Contributors / Detractors

  • Tax exempt Agency CMBS contributed.
  • Zero-coupon bonds contributed.
  • New York bonds detracted.

Economic and Market Review

Our economic outlook has improved over the past year as the aggregate economy has not responded to rate hikes in the usual ways, even as higher rates weighed on some sectors and reinforced our outlook for increasing bifurcation across the economy and markets. Our base case is for a benign slowdown in real gross domestic product (GDP) growth although we view risks to this forecast as tilted to the downside, particularly relative to the improved expectations of the market.

The probability of a Trump victory spiked in June following the first presidential debate of this election cycle, and Treasury yields increased as the market priced in the possibility of inflationary tariff policies under a new administration. However, June inflation data reversed these Treasury yield moves in early July.

With the U.S. Federal Reserve attentive to downside risks any substantial shift in conditions could be met with expectations of greater monetary policy easing, creating an opportunistic environment for active fixed-income investors.

Duration: A measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond to a change in interest rates. In general, the higher the duration the more the bond's price will change with interest rate movements. Spread: Spread refers to the difference between yields on different debt instruments and is used to understand the relative value and risks of different debt instruments.

Risk Considerations This fund may not be suitable for all investors. The fund will be significantly affected by events that affect the municipal bond market, which could include unfavorable legislative or political developments and adverse changes in the financial conditions of state and municipal issuers or the federal government in case it provides financial support to the municipality. Income from municipal bonds held by the fund could be declared taxable because of changes in tax laws. The fund may invest in securities that generate taxable income. A portion of the fund's otherwise tax-exempt dividends may be taxable to those shareholders subject to the alternative minimum tax. Certain sectors of the municipal bond market have special risks that can affect them more significantly than the market as a whole. Because many municipal instruments are issued to finance similar projects, conditions in these industries can significantly affect the fund and the overall municipal market.

  • Municipalities currently experience budget shortfalls, which could cause them to default on their debt and thus subject the fund to unforeseen losses. Like other funds that hold bonds and other fixed-income investments, the fund's market value will change in response to interest rate changes and market conditions, among other factors. In general, bond prices rise when interest rates fall and vice versa. The fund's exposure to high-yield securities may subject the fund to greater volatility.
  • When market conditions are deemed appropriate, the fund will leverage to the full extent permitted by its investment policies and restrictions and applicable law. Leveraging will exaggerate the effect on net asset value of any increase or decrease in the market value of the fund's portfolio. The fund may invest in derivative instruments, which may be more volatile and less liquid, increasing the risk of loss when compared to traditional securities. Certain of the derivative instruments are also subject to the risks of counterparty default and adverse tax treatment. Instruments and strategies (such as reverse repurchase agreements, unfunded commitments, tender option bonds and borrowings) may expose the fund to many of the same risks as investments in derivatives and may provide leveraged exposure to a particular investment, which will magnify any gains or losses on those investments. The fund's investments in other investment vehicles subject the fund to those risks and expenses affecting the investment vehicle. The fund's investments in foreign securities carry additional risks when compared to U.S. securities, due to the impact of diplomatic, political or economic developments in the country in question (investments in emerging markets securities are generally subject to an even greater level of risks). Investments in syndicated bank loans generally offer a floating interest rate and involve special types of risks. The fund is subject to active trading risks that may increase volatility and impact its ability to achieve its investment objective. You may have a gain or loss when you sell your shares. It is important to note that the fund is not guaranteed by the U.S. government. Please read the prospectus for more detailed information regarding these and other risks.

Index Definition The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index is the flagship measure of the U.S. municipal tax-exempt investment grade bond market.

The referenced fund is offered in multiple share classes. Please read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.

This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax, and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.

Read the fund's prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com.

The referenced fund is distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC ("Guggenheim"), which includes Security Investors, LLC ("SI"), the investment advisor to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, is affiliated with Guggenheim and SI.

