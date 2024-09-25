Guggenheim Municipal Income Fund Q2 2024 Commentary

Average Annual Performance (%) (As of 6.30.2024)
1-Year
5-Year
10-Year
Since Fund Inception 1
Expense Ratio (%) (Gross / Net2 / Adjusted3)
Inception Date
Institutional (MUTF:GIJIX)
3.05
0.03
1.96
2.40
1.12 / 0.69 / 0.68
1.13.2012
A (No Load / Load)
1.79 / -1.29
-0.22 / -1.03
1.71 / 1.22
3.14 / 2.90
1.36 / 0.94 / 0.93
4.28.2004
Benchmark 4
3.21
1.16
2.39
2.59
Performance displayed represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that when shares are redeemed, they may be worth more or less than original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. For up-to-date fund performance, including performance current to the most recent month end, please visit our website at GuggenheimInvestments.com. Load performance reflects maximum sales charges or contingent deferred sales charges (CDSC) as applicable. A Class has a maximum sales charge of 4.00%.
Other share classes available. Read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.
Inception date of benchmark return is that of the fund's oldest share class. The Net Expense Ratio reflects a contractual fee waiver by the Adviser through February 1, 2025, to limit the ordinary operating expenses of the Fund. The Adjusted Expense Ratio ("Adjusted") is based on the Net Expense Ratio, but excludes certain investment expenses, such as interest expense from borrowings and repurchase agreements and dividend expense from investments on short sales. Benchmark-Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index.
Unless otherwise noted, data is as of 6.30.2024. Data subject to change. Partial year returns are cumulative. Returns reflect the reinvestment of dividends. The referenced index is unmanaged and not available for direct investment. Index performance does not reflect transaction costs, fees, or expenses. Index data source: FundStation.
Performance Review
- In the second quarter, the institutional share class returned 0.36%, outperforming the benchmark (Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index) return of -0.02%. YTD, the returns for the Fund and its benchmark were +0.76% and -0.4%, respectively.
- Longer-duration products outperformed in the risk-on environment, including tax-exempt Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and zero-coupon bonds.
- Among the most-represented states in the portfolio, California and Pennsylvania bonds contributed the most to total return, while those from New York detracted from return.
Strategy and Positioning
- We are in a seasonally strong period for performance, due to reinvestment demand from large principal and interest payments during the summer months.
- Consequently, muni/treasury yield ratios have generally remained rich.
- Given current tight valuations, we have been selective in new investments. We expect the opportunity set to expand as fall approaches and the presidential election draws near.
- Meantime, we are looking for diamonds in the rough within high yield muni sectors including charter schools and continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), as quality names in those sectors can get tainted by lesser credits from time to time.
Economic and Market Review
Our economic outlook has improved over the past year as the aggregate economy has not responded to rate hikes in the usual ways, even as higher rates weighed on some sectors and reinforced our outlook for increasing bifurcation across the economy and markets. Our base case is for a benign slowdown in real gross domestic product (GDP) growth although we view risks to this forecast as tilted to the downside, particularly relative to the improved expectations of the market.
The probability of a Trump victory spiked in June following the first presidential debate of this election cycle, and Treasury yields increased as the market priced in the possibility of inflationary tariff policies under a new administration. However, June inflation data reversed these Treasury yield moves in early July.
With the U.S. Federal Reserve attentive to downside risks any substantial shift in conditions could be met with expectations of greater monetary policy easing, creating an opportunistic environment for active fixed-income investors.
Duration: A measure of the sensitivity of the price of a bond to a change in interest rates. In general, the higher the duration the more the bond's price will change with interest rate movements. Spread: Spread refers to the difference between yields on different debt instruments and is used to understand the relative value and risks of different debt instruments.
Risk Considerations This fund may not be suitable for all investors. The fund will be significantly affected by events that affect the municipal bond market, which could include unfavorable legislative or political developments and adverse changes in the financial conditions of state and municipal issuers or the federal government in case it provides financial support to the municipality. Income from municipal bonds held by the fund could be declared taxable because of changes in tax laws. The fund may invest in securities that generate taxable income. A portion of the fund's otherwise tax-exempt dividends may be taxable to those shareholders subject to the alternative minimum tax. Certain sectors of the municipal bond market have special risks that can affect them more significantly than the market as a whole. Because many municipal instruments are issued to finance similar projects, conditions in these industries can significantly affect the fund and the overall municipal market.
Index Definition The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index is the flagship measure of the U.S. municipal tax-exempt investment grade bond market.
The referenced fund is offered in multiple share classes. Please read the prospectus for information on fees, expenses and holding periods that may apply to each class.
This material is not intended as a recommendation or as investment advice of any kind, including in connection with rollovers, transfers, and distributions. Such material is not provided in a fiduciary capacity, may not be relied upon for or in connection with the making of investment decisions, and does not constitute a solicitation of an offer to buy or sell securities. All content has been provided for informational or educational purposes only and is not intended to be and should not be construed as legal or tax advice and/or a legal opinion. Always consult a financial, tax, and/or legal professional regarding your specific situation.
Read the fund's prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) carefully before investing. It contains the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses, and other information, which should be considered carefully before investing. Obtain a prospectus and summary prospectus (if available) at GuggenheimInvestments.com.
The referenced fund is distributed by Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC. Guggenheim Investments represents the investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC ("Guggenheim"), which includes Security Investors, LLC ("SI"), the investment advisor to the referenced fund. Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, is affiliated with Guggenheim and SI.
