Rate Cuts Offer Less Ease Than Many Need

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.78K Followers
(3min)

Summary

  • Central banks aggressively eased monetary conditions throughout the 2007-09 and 2000-03 downcycles, and all hell still broke loose.
  • Many borrowers have fallen behind on payments and tapped more credit to make ends meet.
  • Unless interest rates move back to the pandemic lows, there will be less rate relief coming than many are banking on.

Percentage sign

Richard Drury

The Federal Reserve finally began an easing cycle last week, and hopes spring eternal that this will be enough to arrest an ongoing deleveraging cycle, shrinking employment, asset deflation, and economic contraction.

Time will tell, but the odds

This article was written by

Danielle Park, CFA profile picture
Danielle Park, CFA
5.78K Followers
Portfolio Manager, financial analyst, attorney, finance author, a regular guest on North American media. Danielle Park is the author of the best selling myth-busting book “Juggling Dynamite: An insider’s wisdom on money management, markets and wealth that lasts,” as well as a popular daily financial blog:www.jugglingdynamite.com Danielle worked as an attorney until 1997 when she was recruited to work for an international securities firm. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), she now helps to manage millions for some of Canada's wealthiest families as a Portfolio Manager and analyst at the independent investment counsel firm she co-founded Venable Park Investment Counsel Inc. www.venablepark.com. For two decades, Danielle has been writing, speaking and educating industry professionals and investors on the risks and realities of investment behaviors. A member of the internationally recognized CFA Institute, Toronto Society of Financial Analysts, and the Law Society of Upper Canada. Danielle is also an avid health and fitness buff.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TLT--
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
TLH--
iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF
EDV--
Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares
SPTL--
SPDR® Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF
ZROZ--
PIMCO 25+ Year Zero Coupon U.S. Treasury Index Exchange-Traded Fund ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News