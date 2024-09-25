When I'm investing in a business, one thing that I love to see is a company culture that can consistently reward its shareholders. This can be done in a variety of ways, including a steadily growing dividend, share repurchases, and investments in the business.
Medtronic: This Dividend Aristocrat Is Still A Buy Now
Summary
- Medtronic is a Dividend Aristocrat with 47 consecutive years of payout growth.
- The MedTech company exceeded the analyst consensus for revenue and non-GAAP EPS in its fiscal first quarter.
- Medtronic's interest coverage and debt-to-capital ratios are both healthy.
- Shares could be priced at a 10% discount to fair value.
- Medtronic looks to be poised to produce 12% annual total returns through fiscal year 2027.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of MDT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.