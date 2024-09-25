DTD: Outperforming Its Peers In 2024, But SCHD Still Looks Better

Fred Piard profile picture
Fred Piard
Investing Group Leader
Summary

  • WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund holds over 800 dividend stocks, filtering them with a risk score and excluding MLPs and BDCs.
  • DTD is better balanced across sectors and holdings than the benchmark, and it shows value characteristics without sacrificing growth.
  • DTD's 10-year dividend growth beats inflation by far, and it has outperformed a number of dividend ETFs in 2024.
  • Nevertheless, its long-term performance is average compared to peers and SCHD is more compelling.
Businessman pointing at ETF

This article series aims at evaluating ETFs (exchange-traded funds) regarding past performance and portfolio metrics. Reviews with updated data are posted when necessary.

DTD strategy

WisdomTree U.S. Total Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DTD) was launched on

