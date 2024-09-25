Pioneer AMT-Free Municipal Fund Q2 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. The Bloomberg Municipal Bond Index is an unmanaged, broad measure of the municipal bond market. The US Treasury Index an index based on recent auctions of US Treasury bills and is commonly used as a benchmark when determining interest rates, such as mortgage rates. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the broad US stock market. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is a broad-based flagship benchmark that measures the investment grade, US dollar-denominated, fixed-rate taxable bond market. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Glossary of Frequently Used Terms Advanced Refunding Bond (usually applies only to municipal bond funds) - A bond issued to retire, or pre-refund, another outstanding bond more than 90 days in advance of the original bond's maturity date. Basis Point - A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields. Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market. Breakeven(s) - The difference(s) between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-linked bond of the same maturity. Carry- The cost or benefit of owning that asset. Correlation - The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together). Credit spreads (or spreads) - The differences in yield between Treasuries and other types of fixed-income securities with similar maturities. Credit Risk Transfer Securities- Securities that transfer a portion of the risk associated with credit losses within pools of conventional residential mortgage loans from the government-sponsored entities (GSEs), Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the private sector. Dot Plot - The Fed's "dot" plot/projection is a quarterly chart summarizing the outlook for the federal funds rate for each of the FOMC's members. Duration - A measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed income investment to a change in interest rates, expressed as a number of years. Dividend Yield - Refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price. Excess returns - represent investment performance generated by a security or portfolio that exceed the "riskless" performance of a security generally perceived by the market to be risk-free, such as a certificate of deposit or a government-issued bond. Goldilocks - An economy that is not too hot or cold, in other words sustains moderate economic growth, and that has low inflation, which allows a market-friendly monetary policy. Hedge- An investment utilized to help reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. Normally, a hedge consists of taking an offsetting position in a related security to help guard against a swift change in price, such as purchasing a "put" (Sell) or "call" (buy) option contract on a stock in which the investor already owns shares outright. Insurance-linked securities - Investments sponsored by property-and-casualty insurers to help mitigate the risk of having to pay claims in the wake of natural disasters. Liquidity Premium‒ Any form of additional compensation that is required to encourage investment in assets that cannot be easily and efficiently converted into cash at fair market value. Interest Rate Coverage Ratio‒ A debt and profitability ratio used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on its outstanding debt. Loan Spread - The interest rates over and above the LIBOR rate charged to borrowers by banks. Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio‒ A measure comparing the amount of a mortgage with the appraised value of the property. The higher the down payment, the lower the LTV ratio. Municipal-to-Treasury Yield Ratio (municipal bond funds only) - A measure of municipal bond valuation. The higher the Municipal-to-Treasury ratio, the more attractive municipals are relative to Treasuries. Mark to Market ‒ Involves recording the price or value of a security, portfolio, or account to reflect the current market value rather than the book value. Prepayment Risk - The risk involved with the premature return of principal on a fixed-income security. When principal is returned early, future interest payments will not be paid on that part of the principal. Real Yield - The yield provided by an investment once inflation is taken into account. Reinsurance -- coverage provided to insurance companies. Rate-on-Line - The premium/coupon paid by the re/insurance company for coverage. Standard Deviation - A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Sharpe Ratio - A measure of risk-adjusted return that describes how much excess return an investor receives in exchange for the volatility of holding a riskier asset. Spread sectors ‒ Nongovernmental fixed-income market sectors that offer higher yields, at greater risk, than governmental investments. Tail Risk - The additional risk of an asset or portfolio of assets moving more than 3 standard deviations from the current price, above the risk of a normal distribution. Tax-Equivalent Yield ‒ The pretax yield that a taxable bond needs to possess for its yield to be equal to that of a tax-free municipal bond. Subordinated Capital/Financing - Financing ranked behind that held by secured lenders with regard to the order of repayment. Subordinated financing can be a mix of debt and equity instruments. Equity components may include options and warrants. Debt components may include assetbacked securities. Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. Yield to Maturity - The total return anticipated on a bond if the bond is held until the end of its lifetime. Yield to Worst (YTW) - The lowest potential yield that can be received on a bond without the issuer actually defaulting. The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any portfolio. A Word about Risk The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. The market price of securities may fluctuate when interest rates change. When interest rates rise, the prices of fixed income securities in the Fund will generally fall. Conversely, when interest rates fall, the prices of fixed income securities in the Fund will generally rise. Investments in the Fund are subject to possible loss due to the financial failure of issuers of underlying securities and their inability to meet their debt obligations. The value of municipal securities can be adversely affected by changes in financial condition of municipal issuers, lower revenues, and regulatory and political developments. A portion of income may be subject to local, state, federal, and/or alternative minimum tax. Capital gains, if any, are subject to a capital gains tax. At times, the Fund's investments may represent industries or sectors that are interrelated or have common risks, making them more susceptible to any economic, political, or regulatory developments or other risks affecting those industries and sectors. Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact your financial professional or Amundi Asset Management US for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully. Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their financial, legal, tax and other appropriate professionals before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any financial, securities or investment-related product or service, including any product or service described in these materials. Amundi US does not provide investment advice or investment recommendation. Securities offered through Amundi Distributor US, Inc. Underwriter of Pioneer mutual funds, Member SIPC 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109 ©2024 Amundi Asset Management US 31661-20-0724