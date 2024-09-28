Jane's August 2024 Retirement Income Update: Adding Stanley Black & Decker

**Effective 8/20/2023 the in-depth retirement article series for John & Jane will be available in video format on YouTube. Please consider watching, commenting, and subscribing as I expand on my analysis. I am trying to keep the videos about 30 minutes or less but hope they will be even more interesting for those who have enjoyed the articles. I will still post shortened updates from time-to-time that comply with the rules Seeking Alpha would like me to follow that do not have the same level of depth.https://www.youtube.com/@consistentdividendinvestor/featuredGraduated in 2011 with degrees in Pre-Law and Business Administration from Eastern Washington University. Completed my MBA at Whitworth University in May of 2017. Over the last decade, I have worked exclusively in the finance industry. I have acquired specialized knowledge in multiple areas, most notably, Secondary Marketing, Underwriting (specializing in subprime credit), and recently established an Indirect Auto Dealer Lending Program for Canopy Federal Credit Union. I am now the Director of Indirect and Retail Underwriting.Started my first Roth IRA at the age of 16, but began seriously investing closer to 2011 at the age of 22. My investment strategy is largely focused on generating retirement income from dividend-paying stocks. I do not hold any professional investment licenses, but I spend a significant amount of time educating children, teenagers, and young adults on basic finance. I also specialize in cash-flow analysis for those nearing retirement or who are in retirement.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ADM, AMT, AVGO, AVNT, CCI, ETN,HON, LUMN, LYB, MAIN, MMM, SOLV, TROW, VZ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.



This article reflects my own personal views, and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice, and it is highly recommended that you do your own research. This article was written on my own and does not reflect the views or opinions of my employer.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.