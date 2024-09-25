I’m initiating coverage on TOYO Co., Ltd (NASDAQ:TOYO), the newly-listed Japanese solar solutions company. TOYO became a U.S.-listed company two months ago after a successful business combination between TOYO’s fully-owned subsidiary Vietnam Sunergy Cell Company
TOYO: U.S. Expansion Plans Create Investment Appeal
Summary
- Initiating coverage on TOYO Co. Ltd with a "hold" rating due to its promising growth plans but concerning liquidity and reliance on external funding.
- TOYO's vertical integration and automated manufacturing process provide cost efficiency, quality control, and higher margins, crucial for competing in the solar market.
- First financial results show stable business potential with $138.1 million in sales and $19.6 million in profit, but liquidity challenges remain.
- U.S. expansion plans and potential policy changes present both opportunities and risks, making TOYO a cautious investment despite its innovative approach.
