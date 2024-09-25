Pioneer Balanced ESG Fund Q2 2024 Performance And Market Commentary

hirun/iStock via Getty Images

Average Annual Total Returns for Class Y Shares

Month-to-Date Quarter-to-Date Year-to-Date 1-Year 3-Year 5-Year 10-Year Pioneer Balanced ESG Fund (MUTF:AYBLX) 1.28% 0.45% 7.24% 14.72% 4.11% 8.21% 7.33% S&P 500 Index (Benchmark) 3.59% 4.28% 15.29% 24.56% 10.01% 15.05% 12.86% Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (Benchmark) 0.95% 0.07% -0.71% 2.63% -3.02% -0.23% 1.35% Click to enlarge

Gross and Net expense ratio: 0.76% Call 1-800-225-6292 or visit Amundi US for the most recent month-end performance results. Current performance may be lower or higher than the performance data quoted. The performance data quoted represents past performance, which is no guarantee of future results. Investment return and principal value will fluctuate, and shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Class Y shares are not subject to sales charges and are available for limited groups of investors, including institutional investors. Initial investments are subject to a $5 million investment minimum, which may be waived in some circumstances. All results are historical and assume the reinvestment of dividends and capital gains. Periods of less than one year are actual, not annualized. Other share classes are available for which performance and expenses will differ. Performance results reflect any applicable expense waivers in effect during the periods shown. Without such waivers, fund performance would be lower. Waivers may not be in effect for all funds. Certain fee waivers are contractual through a specified period. Otherwise, fee waivers can be rescinded at any time. See the prospectus and financial statements for more information. *As of June 30, 2024, the Portfolio did not own Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, META Platforms, or Tesla. Alphabet and Microsoft are holdings in the portfolio. See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Diversification does not assure a profit or protect against loss.

Click to enlarge

Market Review

In equity markets, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) returned 4.28% in the second quarter on the back of continued enthusiasm for artificial intelligence and the Magnificent Seven*. Companies related to the AI theme performed exceptionally well, with a return of more than 14% in the quarter, while the rest of the market had a negative return (-1.2%), according to FactSet. Six of the Magnificent Seven stocks (Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, Nvidia and Tesla) outperformed in the quarter, with only Meta Platforms underperforming the SPX. Nvidia (NVDA) alone contributed more than 30% of the SPX return.

The outperformance of the Magnificent Seven caused the SPX to outpace the returns of the average stock in the quarter. The S&P 500 Equal Weighted Index, which measures the performance of all stocks equally, returned -2.63%. Growth stocks continued to outperform value stocks, with the Russell 1000 Growth Index (RLG) returning 8.33%, compared to the -2.17% return of the Russell 1000 Value Index (RLV).

Year-to-date, the SPX returned 15.29%, with 31 record closing highs during the period. The strong performance of the SPX was driven by a combination of rising stock valuations as measured by price-to-earnings (P/E) multiples along with better than expected earnings (most notably, from Nvidia). The RLG outperformed the RLV, with returns of 20.70% and 6.62% respectively, largely due to sustained enthusiasm for AI.

Market Review

Within fixed income, after an initial pick-up in April, US economic data softened over the second quarter and has generally been coming in below consensus since early May. Despite this, the Federal Reserve (Fed) struck a hawkish tone at its June conference with all but one cut being removed from the 2024 projections. Chair Jerome Powell noted that inflation is taking longer than expected to reach the Fed's target. Consequently, investors revised their expectations, recognizing that the Fed is unlikely to start the rate cut cycle before September. Against this backdrop, investment grade fixed income markets were broadly flat for the quarter, with the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index (the Bloomberg Index) returning 0.07%. This weakness affected high yield to a lesser extent. Treasury yields ended the quarter where they started. Other major markets' 10-year yields were also mostly unchanged, except Japan's, which rose 20 basis points (bps) to 1% for the first time in 11 years as the Bank of Japan (BOJ) gradually exits negative interest rates.

Performance Review

Pioneer Balanced ESG Fund's Class Y shares returned 0.45% in the second quarter, underperforming the Fund's equity benchmark, the SPX, while outperforming its fixed income benchmark, the Bloomberg Index, which returned 4.28% and 0.07%, respectively. The Fund's performance this quarter was consistent with our expectations, as we believe our high quality, valuation sensitive approach will typically underperform during periods of sharply rising equity markets due to its meaningful allocation to fixed income.

Over the long term, the Fund has outperformed its Morningstar peer group (Moderate Allocation Funds) for the past one, three, five and 10 years through June 30, 2024. The Morningstar peer group's average returns over that period were 12.61% (one-year), 2.83% (three-year), 7.05% (five-year), and 6.20% (10-year), while the Fund's Class Y shares have returned 14.72%, 4.11%, 8.21%, and 7.33%, respectively.

The underperformance during the period was primarily due to security selection, while asset allocation was additive to relative returns, but not enough to offset the negative security selection. Security selection in the equity Portfolio was the primary detractor in the period and accounted for nearly all the underperformance. However, the Portfolio's overweight position in equities did contribute significantly given the strong returns in the period for equity securities. Additionally, within the fixed income portfolio overweights to collateralized mortgage obligations (CMO's), commercial mortgage-backed securities ('CMBS') and financials were relative contributors and helped this segment to outperform its benchmark.

Within the equity Portfolio, security selection was the primary detractor from results, but asset allocation decisions also detracted. Security selection in information technology and consumer discretionary detracted the most from returns, along with an underweight to information technology. On the other hand, security selection in industrials and communication services contributed to relative returns.

With respect to individual securities, the top two individual equity detractors to the Fund's relative performance in the period were the Fund's lack of exposure to Nvidia and Apple (AAPL).

A lack of exposure to Nvidia was the largest drag on results in the period. While financial results for Nvidia this year have been impressive, the stock valuation in our opinion leaves little room for disappointment should the company fail to meet high investor expectations related to market share and revenue growth. On the competitive front, many of Nvidia's customers are trying to build their own graphics processing units (GPUs) and/or find other sources. We continue to not own the shares given this elevated valuation as we believe there are other stocks with more attractive risk/return potential.

Another headwind in the second quarter was our lack of exposure to Apple, which rose sharply. Shares of Apple were under pressure earlier in the year due to concerns about sluggish growth and market share losses in China. The stock rebounded in the second quarter on the back of solid financial results and expectations that the company will launch an iPhone with AI capabilities in 2025. We continue to not own the shares.

In terms of individual contributors to performance, the Portfolio's positions in Alphabet and Pure Storage (PSTG) added the most to returns.

Internet media giant Alphabet (GOOG,GOOGL) continues to be a strong contributor to the Portfolio. Alphabet has been leveraging its global search leadership position into an expanding AI capability for years, and in our view, is one of the most well-rounded AI players. Investor interest in this technology continue to support the stock, which was also boosted in the month by an exceptionally strong revenue and earnings report for the first quarter, coupled with the announcement of an additional share buyback. In our view, given the company's strength in internet advertising, attractive valuation, and momentum in other areas of its business, including the cloud, we continue to maintain a sizable position of the stock.

Performance Review

Pure Storge, a leading provider of software-defined, all-flash-array storage solutions, was another top contributor to performance in the period. During the quarter, the company delivered a Q1 FY25 beat for revenue and operating profit, boosting returns during the period. We continue to hold the stock as we view them as one of the most innovative enterprise storage vendors and a winner in AI driven data center growth. The outlook for 2024 shows a possible return to higher growth rates, and Pure Storage is in the very early stages of what we believe will be meaningful sales to cloud service providers as a replacement for bulk hard disk drive. Furthermore, we believe Pure Storage remains very attractively valued, compared to a group of similarly high value-add, high growth technology companies.

In the fixed income portfolio, the Fund was helped by sector allocation. Sector allocation benefited from the outperformance of the 6% allocation to non-agency mortgage-backed securities ('MBS'), the 10% overweight to financials, the 3% overweight to CMBS and the 2% in convertibles, counterbalanced by the 19% underweight to U.S. Treasuries, as credit sectors generally outperformed riskfree assets over the quarter. Security section had a positive impact, helped by issue selection in industrials and agency MBS. The modestly longer relative duration position detracted as yields rose at the beginning of the period before declining near the close of the quarter.

Top Relative Detractors and Contributors - Second Quarter 2024

Relative Contributors Average Weight (%) of Portfolio Relative Detractors Average Weight (%) of Portfolio 1. Alphabet 8.96% Nvidia - 2. Pure Storage 2.08% Apple - Ulta Beauty (ULTA) 1.18% 3. Targa Resources (TRGP) 2.55% Lululemon (LULU) 1.44% 4. Eli Lilly (LLY) 3.60% 5. Prysmian (OTCPK:PRYMF) 1.73% 5. Cardinal Health (CAH) 2.32% Click to enlarge

Securities listed above are holdings of the Portfolio, or benchmark components that were not held in the Portfolio, and the average percentage of the Portfolio's invested assets they represented during the quarterly period shown, shown in descending order from greatest to least, in terms of contribution to or detraction from the Portfolio's performance relative to the benchmark. See Page 5 for more information about performance attribution. Click to enlarge

Top 10 Holdings (as of June 30, 2024)

% of Portfolio % of Portfolio 1. Alphabet (GOOGL) 6.3% 6. US Treasury Bonds 2.0% 2. Microsoft (MSFT) 4.4% 7. Targa Resources (TRGP) 1.8% 3. Eli Lilly (LLY) 2.7% VISA (V) Pure Storage (PSTG) Cardinal Health (CAH) 1.7% 2.08% 1.5% 4. Currency (USEU L100) -2.6% 5. Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) 2.0% Click to enlarge

The portfolio is actively managed and current information is subject to change. The holdings listed should not be considered recommendations to buy or sell any security. See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Click to enlarge

Market Outlook and Positioning

There is a wide and increasing gap between the performance of the Cap Weighted Indices and the average stock (Equally Weighted Indices). A large part of this, from our perspective, may be due to the superior earning growth of the Magnificent Seven over the past 12 months, and most notably year-to-date. We believe this may in part be driven by what appears to be a slowing economy as the lagged impact of prior rate hikes takes effect despite the positive fiscal stimulus, while much of the Magnificent Seven's earnings growth has been driven by the AI theme.

This earnings outperformance gap is expected to decline in the second half of 2024 and during 2025 as year-over-year growth rates for the Magnificent 7 decline, and the earnings of the broader market increase somewhat. We believe if current expectations for AI related earnings suffer any kind of setback, then Cap Weighted indices may struggle.

Inflation has been moderating of late, after surprising to the upside earlier in the year. However, further progress may prove to be slower than currently expected, as the stickier elements remain quite firm. The Fed may continue its pause for longer than currently anticipated and disappoint the market should it not start to ease in September. Still, the Fed could react with potential cuts if the economy weakens faster than expected or there is some kind of negative shock, such as an adverse geopolitical event. While it would be unusual for the economy to fall into recession during an election year, the risks remain elevated that a recession potentially could occur towards year-end, or in the beginning of 2025 no matter how the elections unfold later this year.

Overall, we remain cautious, as elevated valuations reflect an optimistic outcome with respect to the economy, interest rates, inflation, the federal debt, and the elections. While the valuation gap between the top and average stocks is still growing, albeit at a slower pace, we believe the fundamentals behind the top stocks do not support such a large valuation differential, and the market could be set to normalize.

Against this backdrop, we continue to believe the best investment approach is to maintain portfolio exposures to what we believe are stocks of high-quality, cyclical companies that may benefit as the economy grows, as well as to stocks of companies with defensive characteristics. We have generally maintained the Fund's allocations to what we believe are reasonably priced equities that could benefit from a broader, more cyclical industrial recovery, and we have de-emphasized some higher-priced, longer duration equities that may be vulnerable to rising interest rates, due to the potential negative effects of higher rates on future corporate earnings. Our long-term strategy of diversification 1 means, however, that the portfolio will typically have significant exposures across the growth/value continuum.

As of June 30, 2024, the Fund's equity sector positioning relative to the SPX are relatively unchanged. The Portfolio maintains overweights to health care, materials, industrials, energy and communication services. We slightly increased our position in information technology during the period with a focus on semiconductor and technology hardware stocks. The Portfolio's largest equity underweights are to the information technology, financials, utilities and the consumer sectors (staples and discretionary). We slightly reduced our health care position in the period through a reduction in health care equipment, offset partially by an increase in pharmaceuticals.

From a fixed-income perspective, we expected continued slowing in real final sales as real income growth has softened, consumer sentiment has softened and labor demand has normalized. We believe the decrease in home sales during May highlights a new headwind to US economic growth in the short term, and May's pending home sales reaching an all-time low in the 23-year history of the series could portend further slowing in the homebuilding and housing finance sectors. The surge in new home construction post COVID is surpassing demand, leading to the highest inventory of new homes for sale since 2010. We believe builders are likely to reduce new construction significantly until the surplus inventory is reduced, negatively impacting GDP growth in at least Q2 and Q3. Additionally, uncertainties related to the upcoming US elections could potentially further hamper business investment in the immediate future. We maintain a preference for a slightly longer duration compared to the benchmark, focusing on short to intermediate maturities, and are prudently managing our exposure to Investment-Grade and High Yield Corporates, which currently have historically narrow spreads. We are more optimistic about the wider spreads available on Agency MBS, and we choose to concentrate credit exposure on well-collateralized residential securitized and asset-backed markets.

The Fund continues to have a more cautious view on credit, relative to its history, although the Fund continues to hold an overweight to credit relative to its benchmark. In our view, this cautious view, which includes an up-in-quality bias, reflects the less attractive relative value and the likelihood that economic growth may slow in 2024. Investment grade and high yield corporate spreads continue to reside well below their historic long-term averages, and securitized spreads are also narrow. Within corporates, we favor financials, which we believe may offer more attractive value relative to industrials. We favor securitized over corporate credit, based on relative value. Agency MBS offer higher spreads relative to their history; the US housing market has stabilized and we believe multi-families offer value within the CMBS market.

¹Diversification does not guarantee a profit or protect against loss.See glossary of frequently used terms for definitions. Performance Attribution: Additional Information This performance attribution seeks to identify and quantify the drivers of portfolio performance relative to that of its benchmark. Using FactSet software, we create hypothetical subportfolios by segmenting the portfolio and its benchmark, then measure the value (weight) and returns of those hypothetical subportfolios. This lets us measure the performance impact of a decision to overweight or underweight a portfolio segment. It also lets us measure the performance impact of a specific security selection within each segment. The Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond Index is a measure of the US Bond Market. The Nasdaq 100 Index is a stock market index made up of 101 equity securities by 100 of the largest non-financial companies listed on the Nasdaq stock exchange. The Russell 1000 Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the US equity market. The Russell 1000 Value Index measure the performance of the largecapitalization value sectors of the US equity market. The S&P 500 Index measures the performance of the broad US stock market. The S&P 500 Equal Weight Index ('EWI') is the equal-weight version of the widely used S&P 500 Index. The index includes the same constituents as the capitalization weighted S&P 500, but each company in the S&P 500 EWI is allocated a fixed weight. The Morningstar Moderate Allocation Category seeks to provide both capital appreciation and income by investing in three major areas: stocks, bonds, and cash. These portfolios typically have 50% to 70% of assets in equities and the remainder in fixed income and cash. Indices are unmanaged and their returns assume reinvestment of dividends and do not reflect any fees or expenses. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Glossary of Frequently Used Terms Alpha- measures risk-adjusted performance, representing excess return relative to the return of the benchmark. A positive alpha suggests riskadjusted value added by the manager versus the index. Basis Point - A unit of measure used to describe the percentage change in the value or rate of a financial instrument. One basis point is equivalent to 0.01% (1/100th of a percent) or 0.0001 in decimal form. In most cases, it refers to changes in interest rates and bond yields. Beta - measures an investment's sensitivity to market movements in relation to an index. A beta of 1 indicates that the security's price has moved with the market. A beta of less than 1 means that the security has been less volatile than the market. A beta of greater than 1 indicates that the security's price has been more volatile than the market. Breakeven(s) - The difference(s) between the yield of a nominal bond and an inflation-linked bond of the same maturity. Carry- The cost or benefit of owning that asset. Correlation - The degree to which assets or asset class prices have moved in relation to one another. Correlation ranges from -1 (always moving in opposite directions) through 0 (absolutely independent) to 1 (always moving together). Credit spreads (or spreads) - The differences in yield between Treasuries and other types of fixed-income securities with similar maturities. mortgage loans from the government-sponsored entities (GSEs), Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, to the private sector. Dot Plot - The Fed's "dot" plot/projection is a quarterly chart summarizing the outlook for the federal funds rate for each of the FOMC's members. Duration - A measure of the sensitivity of the price (the value of principal) of a fixed income investment to a change in interest rates, expressed as a number of years. Dividend Yield - Refers to a stock's annual dividend payments to shareholders, expressed as a percentage of the stock's current price. Earnings Per Share ('EPS') - The portion of a company's profit allocated to each outstanding share of common stock Excess returns - represent investment performance generated by a security or portfolio that exceed the "riskless" performance of a security generally perceived by the market to be risk-free, such as a certificate of deposit or a government-issued bond. Goldilocks - An economy that is not too hot or cold, in other words sustains moderate economic growth, and that has low inflation, which allows a market-friendly monetary policy. Hedge- An investment utilized to help reduce the risk of adverse price movements in an asset. Normally, a hedge consists of taking an offsetting position in a related security to help guard against a swift change in price, such as purchasing a "put" (Sell) or "call" (buy) option contract on a stock in which the investor already owns shares outright. Insurance-linked securities - Investments sponsored by property-and-casualty insurers to help mitigate the risk of having to pay claims in the wake of natural disasters. Liquidity Premium‒ Any form of additional compensation that is required to encourage investment in assets that cannot be easily and efficiently converted into cash at fair market value. Interest Rate Coverage Ratio‒ A debt and profitability ratio used to determine how easily a company can pay interest on its outstanding debt. Loan Spread - The interest rates over and above the LIBOR rate charged to borrowers by banks. Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio‒ A measure comparing the amount of a mortgage with the appraised value of the property. The higher the down payment, the lower the LTV ratio. Mark to Market ‒ Involves recording the price or value of a security, portfolio, or account to reflect the current market value rather than the book value. Prepayment Risk - The risk involved with the premature return of principal on a fixed-income security. When principal is returned early, future interest payments will not be paid on that part of the principal. Price to Earnings (P/E) Ratio- The price of a stock divided by its earnings per share. Real Yield - The yield provided by an investment once inflation is taken into account. Standard Deviation - A statistical measure of the historic volatility of a portfolio; a lower standard deviation indicates historically less volatility. Sharpe Ratio - A measure of risk-adjusted return that describes how much excess return an investor receives in exchange for the volatility of holding a riskier asset. Spread sectors ‒ Nongovernmental fixed-income market sectors that offer higher yields, at greater risk, than governmental investments. Tail Risk - The additional risk of an asset or portfolio of assets moving more than 3 standard deviations from the current price, above the risk of a normal distribution. Subordinated Capital/Financing - Financing ranked behind that held by secured lenders with regard to the order of repayment. Subordinated financing can be a mix of debt and equity instruments. Equity components may include options and warrants. Debt components may include assetbacked securities. Yield Curve (Curve)- A yield curve is a line that plots the interest rates, at a set point in time, of bonds having equal credit quality but differing maturity dates. Yield to Maturity - The total return anticipated on a bond if the bond is held until the end of its lifetime. Yield to Worst (YTW) - The lowest potential yield that can be received on a bond without the issuer actually defaulting. The views expressed are those of Amundi US and are current through June 30, 2024. These views are subject to change at any time based on market or other conditions, and Amundi US disclaims any responsibility to update such views. These views may not be relied upon as investment advice and, because investment decisions for strategies are based on many factors, may not be relied upon as an indication of trading intent on behalf of any portfolio A Word about Risk The market prices of securities may go up or down, sometimes rapidly or unpredictably, due to general market conditions, such as real or perceived adverse economic, political, or regulatory conditions, recessions, inflation, changes in interest or currency rates, lack of liquidity in the bond markets, the spread of infectious illness or other public health issues or adverse investor sentiment. The Fund generally excludes corporate issuers that do not meet or exceed minimum ESG standards. Excluding specific issuers limits the universe of investments available to the Fund, which may mean forgoing some investment opportunities available to funds without similar ESG standards. The market price of securities may fluctuate when interest rates change. When interest rates rise, the prices of fixed income securities in the Fund will generally fall. Conversely, when interest rates fall, the prices of fixed income securities in the Fund will generally rise. Investments in the Fund are subject to possible loss due to the financial failure of issuers of underlying securities and their inability to meet their debt obligations. Prepayment risk is the chance that an issuer may exercise its right to prepay its security, if falling interest rates prompt the issuer to do so. Forced to reinvest the unanticipated proceeds at lower interest rates, the Fund would experience a decline in income and lose the opportunity for additional price appreciation. The securities issued by U.S. Government-sponsored entities (e.g., FNMA, Freddie Mac) are neither guaranteed nor issued by the U.S. Government. The portfolio may invest in mortgage-backed securities, which during times of fluctuating interest rates may increase or decrease more than other fixed-income securities. Mortgage-backed securities are also subject to pre-payments. Investments in high-yield or lower rated securities are subject to greater-than-average price volatility, illiquidity and possibility of default. Investing in foreign and/or emerging markets securities involves risks relating to interest rates, currency exchange rates, economic, and political conditions. The portfolio invests in REIT securities, the value of which can fall for a variety of reasons, such as declines in rental income, fluctuating interest rates, poor property management, environmental liabilities, uninsured damage, increased competition, or changes in real estate tax laws. Before investing, consider the product's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. Contact your financial professional or Amundi Asset Management US for a prospectus or a summary prospectus containing this information. Read it carefully. Individuals are encouraged to seek advice from their financial, legal, tax and other appropriate professionals before making any investment or financial decisions or purchasing any financial, securities or investment-related product or service, including any product or service described in these materials. Amundi US does not provide investment advice or investment recommendation. Securities offered through Amundi Distributor US, Inc. Underwriter of Pioneer mutual funds, Member SIPC 60 State Street, Boston, Massachusetts 02109 ©2024 Amundi Asset Management US Click to enlarge

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.