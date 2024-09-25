Intel's Breakup Can Generate Significantly More Value For Shareholders

Summary

  • Intel is in talks with Qualcomm for a potential merger and Apollo for a potential $5 billion investment, boosting shareholder value if deals proceed.
  • A multi-billion-dollar partnership with Amazon AWS for custom AI chips could catalyze Intel's transition to EUV technology and attract more hyperscaler clients.
  • If Intel is broken up, individual segments like client and foundry services could unlock significant value, potentially raising Intel's total equity value to $722 billion.

Many electronic circuit board

real444/E+ via Getty Images

Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has been making headlines in recent weeks with the possibility of a carve-out deal with QUALCOMM Incorporated (QCOM), a potential $5b investment by Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO

Michael Del Monte is a buy-side equity analyst with over 5 years of industry experience. Prior to working in the investment management industry, Michael spent over a decade in professional services working in industries that range from O&G, OFS, Midstream, Industrials, Information Technology, EPC Services, and consumer discretionary.Michael takes a macro-value-oriented approach to investment analysis and prides himself in being able to make investment recommendations based on cross-industry analysis.

