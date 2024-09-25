Intel's Breakup Can Generate Significantly More Value For Shareholders
Summary
- Intel is in talks with Qualcomm for a potential merger and Apollo for a potential $5 billion investment, boosting shareholder value if deals proceed.
- A multi-billion-dollar partnership with Amazon AWS for custom AI chips could catalyze Intel's transition to EUV technology and attract more hyperscaler clients.
- If Intel is broken up, individual segments like client and foundry services could unlock significant value, potentially raising Intel's total equity value to $722 billion.
