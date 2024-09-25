Akamai Technologies: Stronger Performing Segments May Be Overlooked By The Market

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.21K Followers
(8min)

Summary

  • I recommend a buy rating for Akamai Technologies stock, as I believe the market undervalues the strong performance in the Security and Compute segments.
  • Despite the slowdown in the Delivery segment, Security and Compute are showing very strong growth.
  • Migrating apps to Akamai Connected Cloud will significantly reduce operating costs, potentially boosting margins by 400bps.

Akamai Technologies headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA

JHVEPhoto

Investment action

I recommended a buy rating for Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) when I wrote about it earlier this year, as I expected growth to accelerate back to high single-digits. However, it appears that I got my timing wrong, as I

This article was written by

GS Investing profile picture
GS Investing
1.21K Followers
I consider an investment ideal if it performs its core business in a sector projected to experience structural (organic) growth in excess of GDP growth over the next 5-10 years; profits from sustainable competitive advantages that translate into attractive unit economics; In the hands of competent, ethical, and long-term thinkers; with a fair valuation

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AKAM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AKAM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AKAM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News