My last article in July about Pure Storage (PSTG) gave it a buy recommendation based primarily on secular trends like Artificial Intelligence ("AI") driving the need for more power-efficient and faster long-term storage systems that use
Pure Storage's Stock: Evaluating The Buy Opportunity's Post-Earnings Dip
Summary
- Pure Storage remains a buy for long-term growth investors due to its leadership in flash memory storage.
- Despite a 23% stock drop since July, the company’s fundamentals are strong, with significant growth in subscription revenue and a solid financial condition.
- Pure Fusion, its autonomous storage delivery platform, offers advanced AI and cloud-like features, giving it a potential edge over competitors like Dell and HPE.
- The stock's valuation has improved since my prior recommendation in July.
