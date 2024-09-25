The odds continue to look favorable that the US will dodge an NBER-defined recession through the end of the third quarter. Q4 still looks more challenging, but that’s guesswork at this point. By contrast, the case for expecting a positive trend to
U.S. Still On Track To Avoid Recession In Q3
Summary
- The odds continue to look favorable that the US will dodge an NBER-defined recession through the end of the third quarter.
- The case for expecting a positive trend to endure in Q3 reflects a rising set of published economic data to date.
- A broad review of data extended the net positive analysis into early September.
James Picerno is a financial journalist who has been writing about finance and investment theory for more than twenty years. He writes for trade magazines read by financial professionals and financial advisers. Over the years, he’s written for the Wall Street Journal, Barron’s, Bloomberg Markets, Mutual Funds, Modern Maturity, Investment Advisor, Reuters, and his popular finance blog, The CapitalSpectator. Visit: The Capital Spectator (www.capitalspectator.com)