Why Berkshire Hathaway Belongs In Your Dividend Portfolio Despite No Payout
Summary
- Despite not paying a dividend, Berkshire Hathaway can be an excellent addition to your dividend portfolio, optimizing it in terms of risk and reward.
- Apple (with a proportion of 28.0%), American Express (12.9%), Bank of America (11.0%), Coca-Cola (9.3%), and Chevron (5.5%) are presently the largest positions of Berkshire Hathaway.
- Berkshire Hathaway has a broad portfolio of financially healthy companies with a wide economic moat, substantial cash reserves and a proven track record of outperforming the S&P 500.
- These characteristics make Berkshire Hathaway an excellent addition to The Dividend Income Accelerator Portfolio, and I believe the company can be an attractive addition to your dividend portfolio as well.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BRK.B, AAPL, AXP, KO, CVX, SCHD, HDV, ARCC, JNJ, BLK, BAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.